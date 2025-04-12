Sunday TV Choice: The Piano (Channel 4, 9pm)

The Piano features host Claudia Winkleman, 53, and co-mentors singer-songwriter Mika, 41, and American singer-songwriter and musician Jon Batiste, 38

​Hankies at the ready – yes, The Piano is back for its third series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No show has more tears per minute, apart from perhaps The Repair Shop, than this, and we’re guessing that even more will flow when Claudia Winkleman returns to host the latest run.

She won’t be alone, of course. Mika is back too as a mentor, but sadly, Lang Lang has been forced to drop out due to his international concert commitments. He did, however, have this to say about his spell on the show: “Being a mentor on The Piano and spending time with the talented pianists has been a true joy. The level of talent I have witnessed has been phenomenal and it has been a privilege to see the love for playing the piano across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lang Lang’s place has been taken by Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste, who has worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lenny Kravitz and Ed Sheeran during his successful career. One of his most recent collaborators was Beyonce; he co-wrote the track American Requiem on her Cowboy Carter album.

“I am so happy to be a mentor on The Piano and to witness the pianists for the new series express themselves on the instrument I’ve dedicated my life to,” claims Batiste.

“This show will bring together my unique history of performing in both train stations and concert halls.

"No matter where, I always have believed that music at its best creates community and brings folks together in divided times. It will be a massive joy to do just that all around the UK train stations with the piano and new talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In collaboration with Mika, an incredible songwriter and musician, and Claudia, with her own inimitable style, I can’t wait for all the thrilling musical experiences ahead.”

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s Chief Creative Officer, adds: “After helping to establish The Piano in just two series as one of the country’s best-loved and most joyous TV shows, Lang Lang leaves big shoes to fill but if anyone can fill them it is Jon Batiste, an astonishing musician as accomplished playing a Beethoven concerto as creating hits with Beyonce.

“Along with Mika and Claudia, Jon Batiste will trawl the nation’s train stations – and for the first time an airport – looking for the remarkable amateur pianists who prove that musical magic can be found in the most surprising places.”

Last year, it was decided that Liverpudlian Brad Keller had given the performance of the night during an unforgettable concert at Manchester’s Aviva Studios. He played his own composition, written as a thank you to his foster parents, and there wasn’t a dry eye anywhere.

So, who will follow in his footsteps in 2025?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps Claudia and the gang will find them during trips to Brighton, Sheffield and Newcastle Central stations, or maybe even Heathrow’s Terminal 5.

The first episode, however, comes from London’s Liverpool Street.

Up for grabs is a place in the final concert, held this year at the Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead.