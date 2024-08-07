Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admittedly, she doesn’t always get to go to the far-flung, remote spots that some other famous faces visit – her shows tend towards the cosy rather than the extreme – but as the presenter of Susan Calman’s Secret Scotland and Grand Day Out, which is now on its seventh series, there can’t be much of the British Isles left for her to explore.

She’s also gone further afield when she took over from Jane McDonald as Channel 5’s resident queen of cruising.

And it seems the presenter and comedian wouldn’t have it any other way, saying: “At this age you expect you’ll do a few things, but I am doing more stuff and seeing more places than I ever thought I would, and I am really loving that I am still being challenged to do new things!”

Susan Calman checks out Eastbourne

For her current batch of Grand Days Out, Susan has been exploring seaside resorts. Last week, she was in Lyme Regis, and in this latest episode, she’s heading to the place that claims to be the UK’s sunniest spot, Eastbourne on the southeast coast.

It’s also one of the most elegant, as Susan discovers when she checks out the pier, which is home not just to amusements, but also the Victorian Tea Rooms. So, the presenter stops for a spot of traditional afternoon tea, although she manages to put her own twist on it.

Her next destination is Sovereign Harbour, where she catches a rib boat to the iconic chalk sea cliff of Beachy Head, the highest in the UK. It’s also handy for Belle Tout lighthouse, which is now a B&B with some impressive panoramic views.

Although she normally travels by van or boat, Susan also loves the railways – and all things miniature. So, how could she pass on a visit to Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway, especially when she gets to blow the whistle?

Speaking of transport, Susan is normally accompanied by her trusty camper van, Helen Mirren.

Explaining why picked the name, Susan says: “Well, I mean originally they said to me, ‘Do you want to name the van?’

“And I named her Helen Mirren because I love Helen Mirren and I thought, ‘If I wanted a travelling companion, it would be Helen Mirren’. That’s who I would like to travel the world with.”

This week though, she’s getting a different celebrity companion as, following a stop for vegan fish and chips, she meets up with singer and broadcaster Aled Jones who reminisces on his childhood growing up by the sea.

Together, they call in at an ice cream parlour, where they go head to head in a seaside sundae competition.