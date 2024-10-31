​Friday: Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out (Channel 5, 8pm)

What sets Calman’s series apart from the numerous other celeb-in-a-quirky-vehicle shows out there is her genuine, boundless enthusiasm for all everything that the UK has to offer. Which is just as well, because she’s now embarking on series eight of Grand Day Out (as well as Secret Scotland, Great British Cities, and various other travel-adjacent programmes), and she must be running out of the more obvious, headline attractions.

Still, whether it’s world-famous landmarks or lesser-known ‘hidden gems’, Calman is just as excitable – and her enthusiasm is infectious.

Take this week’s opening edition as a case in point: she embarks on a trip to the home of a beloved character from her childhood, Winnie the Pooh.

Susan Calman hops in her camper again

It gives her a chance to explore the surrounding area of the South Downs. There’s surprising history, picture postcard scenery and a healthy dose of childhood nostalgia – all topped off with her very own trip to the Hundred Acre Wood which formed the setting for the stories.

The starting point is Clayton Hill, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding area – including a working historic windmill, which naturally Calman explores with glee.

Then it’s on to Hollycombe, and the country’s largest collection of working steam engines – including a steam tractor named Jasper, whose controls the comedian attempts to get to grips with.

Hartfield, a village which looks like it has been torn from the pages of a beautifully illustrated children’s book, is next on the itinerary, and somehow it makes sense to learn that this is the place where author AA Milne wrote the Winnie the Pooh stories.

Of course, there’s more to the South Downs than the beloved bear of very little brain. At the recently restored and immaculate gardens of Leonardslee in Horsham, Susan discovers a garden worthy of a fairy tale – albeit a fairy tale which features a large colony of friendly wallabies, which is what most piques Calman’s interest when she visits.

There’s a chance for Dame Helen to put her wheels up for a rest when our intrepid guide takes a scenic boat trip down the River Arun in the heart of the South Downs. Then, keen for a bit of a history fix, Susan hears how the Battle of Hastings didn’t take place quite where she thought.