The first series of The Pact had millions of viewers on the edge of their seats in 2021.

And despite it being a brand-new story with a different cast, this second run has been just as compelling.

It follows social worker Christine, played by award-winning actress Rakie Ayola.

Along with her sons Will (Lloyd Everitt) and Jamie (Aaron Anthony), and daughter Megan (Mali Ann Rees), they are trying to get on with their lives following the tragic death of their brother Liam.

They’re all looking forward to Megan’s wedding, but when stranger Connor (Jordan Wilks) arrives in town, their lives are thrown into turmoil once again.

In tonight’s third episode, tensions are sky high as the wedding day finally arrives.

However, what should be a joyous occasion ends in chaos as the Rees family are thrust into another shocking series of events.

Connor turns up uninvited, armed with some damning information, and while Christine does her best to keep it together, no-one can predict what Connor’s next move will be.

Ayola, who is also an executive producer of the show, explains how Christine’s relationship with her children is the driving force behind the show.

“I would describe it as quietly overbearing,” she says.

“I think she has managed to stunt their development accidentally. They don’t realise quite how dependent they are on their mother and how led they are by her.

“From the outside Christine is the perfect mother. She has done amazing things as a single parent.

“From the inside, she has held on to a bit too tight and for a bit too long.”

And obviously Connor’s appearance has changed everything for the Rees family.

“She instantly sees him as a threat,” Rakie adds.

Megan

“And he does look like Liam. There is no getting away from that. So, she knows this is really bad. It’s interesting that her instinct isn’t to care for him. All she sees is the threat.”

Also in tonight’s show, Beth (Lisa Palfrey) is still adamant that the children’s long-lost father is the key to settling Connor’s claims, but despite her best efforts, Christine continues to shut her down.

Attempts to get information out of Kate (Elizabeth Berrington) prove to be just as futile.

Meanwhile, after the recent revelations about Connor, Jamie decides he no longer wants him in their lives.

The wedding night goes from bad to worse after Connor tries to confront him and mend their relationship, forcing Christine to step in and to make sure no one else finds out about Connor’s secrets.

Aaron Anthony, who plays Jamie, thinks that the show’s overriding message is that life and family are extremely complicated.

He says: “Unfortunately we all have trauma, and tragic, seismic events in our lives – it’s how we get through those together.

“Those are some of my favourite moments in the story, when they are able to connect with each other no matter how fractious their relationships are.”