​Saturday: Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, 7.20pm)

​Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman get the new series of Strictly Come Dancing under way with a launch show, and the celebs are no doubt feeling nervous.

The stars who have signed up this year include comedian Chris McCausland, who is the show’s first blind celebrity. He says: “If anybody out there is thinking – How the hell is he going to do that? – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don’t answer that…!”

Also in the running are opera singer and presenter Wynne Evans, singers and actors Toyah Wilcox and Shayne Ward, medic and broadcaster Dr Punam Krishan, TV personalities Tasha Ghouri and Pete Wicks, Olympians Tom Dean and Sam Quek, former footballer Paul Merson, actress Sarah Hadland and DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles.

If you want the ultimate proof that the revived Gladiators is a hit, Fire (aka Olympian Montell Douglas) is also ready to do battle in the ballroom.

Some of her toughest competition may come from two stars who are no strangers to Strictly – JLS singer-turned-farmer JB Gill and EastEnder Jamie Borthwick, who have both won festive specials.

Jamie says: “I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes! This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say. I’m hoping to be Salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time.”

So, he has a decent idea of what he’s letting himself in for, but if any of the celebs did suddenly get a severe case of cold feet when they put on their dancing shoes to film tonight’s launch show, it may help to know that there are probably a few people feeling nervous behind the scenes too.

Although Strictly is marking its 20th birthday this year, the celebrations have been somewhat marred by the scandal surrounding the show, after Amanda Abbington, who competed last year, said she had been bullied by her partner Giovanni Pernice (he denies the allegations). Another dancer, Graziano Di Prima, also left the show following allegations about his behaviour towards his partner, Zara McDermott. (Graziano has since said: “I didn’t deliberately hurt anyone. I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”)

In the wake of these stories, the BBC has announced that it has introduced welfare producers for both the celebs and the professionals, and that a member of the production team will be in training at all times.

The bosses will no doubt hoping that viewers will still be able to embrace the fun, sparkly side of Strictly, but many fans will be keeping a closer eye on the reactions of the famous faces tonight when we discover who they have been partnered up with.