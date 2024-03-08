Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Formed way back in 1986, Texas have gone on to become one of the biggest groups ever to come out of Scotland, selling over 40 million albums worldwide, winning an Ivor Novello Award and a Grammy.

However, it wasn’t until June of last year when Sharleen Spiteri and the band finally returned to the world-famous Glastonbury festival, 24 years after their last appearance in 1999.

The career-spanning set on the iconic Pyramid Stage went down a storm, but afterwards Spiteri revealed that she was “worried no one would show up” to the show.

Sharleen Spiteri of Texas

In an interview with the Guardian, she also noted that a number of her band’s hits might surprise some of the younger people in the audience, saying:

“They go: ‘Texas – who are these old b*stards?’

“Then they go ‘oh, I know that song, I know that song, oh that was them’…”

Despite being at the top of their game for the best part of four decades, the Glasgow band – which now comprises Sharleen, alongside Johnny McElhone, Ally McErlaine, Eddie Campbell, Tony McGovern and Cat Myers – are undergoing somewhat of a resurgence, fuelled by their Glasto appearance, greatest hits collection The Very Best of 1989–2023, and recent singles After All and Keep on Talking.

To mark their continued appeal and longevity, the BBC Two is dedicating its Saturday music night to the band, broadcasting three programmes showcasing some of their hits and memorable live performances.

First up, there’s Texas Live in the Piano Room, an extended set filmed at Maida Vale studios as part of Vernon Kay’s Piano Room Month on BBC Radio 2 in February.

Accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra, Sharleen and co kick off their performance with a stripped-back version of their classic hit Halo from their from their huge-selling fourth studio album White on Blonde, before the aforementioned Keep On Talking.

There’s also an unmissable cover of Charles and Eddie’s Would I Lie To You.

Before the performance, Sharleen said: “We are so happy to be part of the Radio 2 Piano Room Month.

“Stripping back songs to their songwriting beginnings hopefully will give people the chance to hear something new in the melodies and lyrics.”

That programme is followed by Texas at the BBC (9.05pm) in which Sharleen takes a dive into the archives for a look back at some of Texas’ greatest appearances on the BBC over their long career.

Among the footage featured is last year’s triumphant gig at Glastonbury, dressing up as Elvis, and a key collaboration with hip-hop icons the Wu-Tang Clan.

Finally, there’s another chance to see one of the band’s earlier performances alongside the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra (10.15pm), recorded for BBC Music Day in 2017.