Dum da-dum da-dum da-dum da-dum da-dum da-dum dum… It’s week six of the business skills contest and already we have had controversy aplenty, in the form of bullying allegations (refuted by the Beeb), and disgruntled participants unhappy about their dismissals.

There have also been conversations about representation – both positive, thanks to the inclusion of hijabi receptionist Khadeejah Khan, and less so, with one of the teams’ children’s cartoon dubbed patronising and offensive.

Meanwhile previous contestants have been quoted regarding the show’s rigorous filming schedule, some criticising the process, and others merely offering intriguing insights.

This all goes to show that, despite claims to the contrary by those who would have you believe nobody is watching anymore, The Apprentice remains very much a cultural talking point.

The hit show’s 17th series continues and this week is sure to be another popular one with the contestants. This year’s crop had barely got their bums on the boardroom seats in episode one when, the closing bars of Prokofiev’s Montagues and Capulets still ringing in their ears, Lord Sugar told them to pack their bags and head to Antigua. Now he’s breaking the news that they’re heading to Dubai. Series 17 may as well have been a crossover with Travel Man.

The challenge this week is to put on a corporate away-day for two international businesses based in the UAE. One team opts to show off the glamour of the famously cosmopolitan city, while another decides on a more traditional approach, heading to the desert to make the most of its natural beauty.

And then – well, you know the drill by now: the team with the greatest profits wins, while at least one member of the losing side will get their – ahem – just deserts.

One candidate in particular shined in the Antigua task, and that was canon enthusiast Gregory Ebbs. He quickly became one of the bookies’ favourites to win the whole series, only to be fired in week three after claims he was ‘sidelined’ by his team.

Speaking to the press following his dismissal, Gregory said: “It’s a really, it’s a very tough experience.

“Because obviously, you would like to sort of secure luxurious investments, and when you leave the actual process, you leave a lot of people who you’ve built close connections with.

“So it’s a very challenging sort of experience. But on the whole, generally speaking, I think I enjoyed the process and I think it’s very rewarding”.

Lord Sugar based his decision on Gregory’s teammates’ assertions that he contributed very little to the task, which involved making a cartoon for preschoolers.

Gregory explained: “I am of the belief that if you don’t have any necessary experience in the field, sometimes the less you say, is probably the better.

“Because otherwise there’s no point in saying something which you don’t necessarily stand by or have any evidence-backed conviction within yourself to support it.”

It’s a refreshing view. If every candidate chose to keep quiet on subjects they know nothing about, The Apprentice would be a dull show indeed.

