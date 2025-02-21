Kate Galloway (Julianne Nicholson) in Dope Girls

​Saturday: Dope Girls (BBC1, 9.15pm)

​If you’re intrigued by the idea of a female Peaky Blinders, then BBC1’s new period drama Dope Girls, which follows women on both sides of the law in London’s post-First World War nightclub scene, could well be the show for you.

However, if you’re looking for 100 per cent historical accuracy, it’s probably best to adjust your expectations.

Luckily, there’s something much more atmospheric in its place. One of the show’s stars, Julianne Nicholson, explains: “This is not an accurate portrayal of the streets of Soho in 1918. This is our feminised, hyperrealist, colourful, over-the-top version. It’s our story book version of what that was like.”

She adds: “[Production designer] Sherree Philips is incredible.

“Her attention to detail and beauty is on every inch of every set. And when this street is heaving with people and carts selling prosthetic limbs and fake eyes and dried fish, and stoles, it’s really got such an incredible life to it and that informs so much of the story and the world we are trying to create.”

It’s a world where the men have returned from war, expecting their old lives to still be waiting for them, but where not all the women are keen to give up their newfound independence for a life of domesticity.

For some women, staying at home is also not an option for practical reasons. Take Kate Galloway (Julianne Nicholson), who at the beginning of the first episode is left penniless and widowed with a teenage daughter Evie (Eilidh Fisher) to support.

In desperation, she turns to her estranged daughter Billie (Umi Myers), who is a dancer in a London club, for help.

Julianne explains: “Kate’s primary motivation is taking care of her daughters. When she gave Billie up all those years ago, her intention was to come back and collect her – and she was not able to do that.

“It’s very complicated because Billie is now a grown woman, so there’s disappointment and rage there. But to be able to go back and reconnect with her is a very important part of Kate’s journey. It’s basically a mother bear taking care of her cubs”.

Billie takes her mum to the club to look for a job, a trip that turns out to be more life-changing than either of them could have imagined. Not only does it give Kate the beginnings of an idea of how she can make her fortune by capitalising on the post-Armistice boom in nightlife, but it also leads to her and Bille killing the son of an infamous gangster.