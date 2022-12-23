There are some children’s stories that are so powerful, they reach far beyond the armchair where they’re read to tiny tots, curled up, safe in their parents’ arms. They reach an altogether different plane, all the while enchanting readers and young listeners alike.

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery is a good example, and Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse looks set to follow in its charming footsteps.

For those who haven’t read it, Macksey’s poignant and heartfelt tale follows the unlikely friendship between a curious boy, a greedy mole, a wary fox and a wise horse.

As they travel together, they find themselves tackling sometimes difficult terrain, while sharing their greatest fears and biggest discoveries about vulnerability, kindness, hope, friendship and love.

Like Saint-Exupery’s Little Prince, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse offers important life lessons that have resonated with readers of all ages around the world.

“All four characters represent different parts of the same person,” Charlie Mackesy says.

“The inquisitive boy; the mole who’s enthusiastic but a bit greedy; the fox who’s been hurt so has withdrawn from life and is slow to trust but wants to be part of things; and the horse who’s the wisest bit, the deepest part of you: the soul.”

As well as the outstanding source material, this heart-warming animation comes with some serious clout thanks to producer JJ Abrams’ involvement, alongside a glittering voice cast.

It includes Tom Hollander as the mole, Idris Elba as the fox, Gabriel Byrne as the horse and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as the boy. The whole thing is topped off by a score from composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, sister of Fleabag star Phoebe.

Charlie says: “Making the film of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with my ridiculously talented and kind animation team has been a magical one.

“It’s so great to think the story will be in the nation’s homes this Christmas, and I really hope it helps bring comfort, love and laughter.”

Devotees of the book – which has sold an impressive eight million copies worldwide – will be thrilled to know there’s a tie-in documentary accompanying the animated story, Charlie Mackesy: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and Me, which can also be seen on Christmas Eve on BBC2 at 3.55pm.

In it, Charlie takes us on a journey through his formative years and later-life success. From an idyllic upbringing on a farm in rural England, to the streets of London, cameras follow the author as he traces the events that shaped his artistic imagination and reveals how his best-selling book came to capture hearts around the world.

The intimate portrait illuminates Charlie’s creative world, blending the story of the success of the book with the present day, as he directs the animated film version.

It connects the threads between Charlie’s artistic life and formative years, exploring what inspired the wisdoms in the book. With insights and anecdotes from friends Richard Curtis and Bear Grylls, an unexpected story unfolds of how grief and vulnerability can be turned into a message of strength and compassion that has helped thousands of people.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse