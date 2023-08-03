When she created the drama series Riches, which comes to an end tonight, writer Abby Ajayi admits she drew on her abiding love of glossy soaps like Dallas and Dynasty – as she puts in ‘rich, unhappy people make for great television.’

Some viewers have also drawn comparisons to Succession as they have watched the Richards family fight it out for control of Flair & Beauty, the Black beauty empire built up by patriarch Stephen. (Although it seems he rather brushed over his first wife’s role in creating the business.)

However, Deborah Ayorinde, who plays eldest daughter Nina, hasn’t had to look to other TV shows when it comes to portraying her character – she’s been influenced by someone much closer to home.

Wanda, Nina, Andre and Simon

Deborah says: “My main inspiration for Nina was myself. To be honest, I feel like this is the first role that I’ve played that I’ve been able to infuse so much of myself and my story.

“With Nina, one thing that I appreciate about her is that I get her. I’ve had some experiences like she’s had. And so I was able to pull from a very real place.”

In fact, that’s a big part of what drew her to the project. She says: “When I first met Abby I read the script and then I met her via Zoom and I said, ‘Have you been reading my diary?’ because literally this is a lot of elements here are my story, my actual story.”

She adds: “It’s just beautiful to see someone who gets it. I’m also very protective over how Black women are portrayed on screen. In reading the script it just felt like it came from another Black woman and also another Black woman who gets it. That was the biggest thing that drew me to playing Nina.”

Even if you don’t see yourself in Nina, Deborah believes that many people can relate to Riches.

She says: “I think the theme of family is definitely prominent in this but it shows that everybody, every family has their stuff, no matter whether you’re rich or poor. We’re all human. We have family drama, we have people don’t get along with, all the messiness.

“When I first read the script, I was like ‘oh my gosh I can relate to a lot of it.’”

There should be more messiness in this concluding episode as Alesha, Gus and Wanda finally manage to get Stephen’s safe open, but are they prepared for what it contains? What we do know is that the discovery sends Claudia rushing back home.

Meanwhile, Simon and Nina confront Oyin about her revelation in Zurich. Now she knows the identity of the thief, Nina is determined to bring them down, but she also needs to review her father’s will.