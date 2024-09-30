Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The gripping UK drama set amidst the cutthroat world of investment banking returns with some exciting new additions to the cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we rejoin the young staff of the powder keg that is international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office, we find them looking to the future and taking a big bet on ethical investing.

This is just as Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, Gunpowder) joins the cast as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi – an exciting green tech energy company which is about to go public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new season is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay

The desk suddenly find themselves under the glare of the media as they emerge front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry, nicknamed ‘Prince Hal’, is a member of the aristocracy – and is the personification of privilege. He has also used his wealth and influence to convince himself and others that he is the one who can save the world.

Harington, who became a fan of the show during lockdown, sounds like he had a ball with the character, explaining in an interview with Vulture: “I had heard through the grapevine that there was a new season and a few characters that were quite cool.

“I dipped my toe in, asked my agent, ‘Is there anything in that?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They reached out, and we had a chat about Henry. I thought, I could do this. I definitely know who this guy is.

“I’ve met people like Henry, and there’s a charm to them. You shouldn’t like them, but you do and you don’t know why. That was fascinating to me.

“He doesn’t see himself as a posh-boy shyster. He genuinely thinks he has a good product and if you would just let him do it, he would be part of saving the world and making money”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just the world he’s interested in helping, though – he also develops a keen interest in Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and the burgeoning relationship between the pair drives much of the third series’ plot.

Yasmin meanwhile is keen to defy people’s assumptions about her, both personally and professionally. She gets a chance in the second episode of tonight’s opening double-bill, when Lumi launches to an erratic opening during which she and Robert (Harry Lawtey) must go all out to stabilise the share price.

Things are all change elsewhere, too, as fan-favourite character Harper (Myha’la Herrold) faces up to her new reality, before forging a new alliance – at FutureDawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s good to have this compelling and at times confronting series back, even though it remains tucked away in a midweek post-News slot. To be fair on the Beeb this doesn’t reflect a lack on enthusiasm in the show; rather some of its content is a bit too piquant for primetime.