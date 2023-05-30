Think of Shane Meadows and what immediately springs to mind?

Probably urban dramas set in the 20th century. He is, of course, the man who brought us such classics as This Is England (both the original film and its TV spin-offs), The Virtues and Dead Man’s Shoes.

You certainly wouldn’t associate him with period drama anyway, although that may change after watching The Gallows Pole.

Grace Hartley and David Hartley

The three-parter is inspired by the award-winning novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, which tells the true story of the Cragg Vale Coiners, a group of counterfeiters active in Cragg Vale, near Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, during the late-18th century.

At a time when the cost of living is high and families are resorting to using food banks, the tale seems oddly timely and poignant.

“I really wanted to delve into the history of this story and the circumstances that lead to an entire West Yorkshire community risking their lives to put food in their children’s bellies,” explains Meadows.

“It was during the workshopping process with the actors I realised there was also a story to tell leading up to Ben’s incredible book. A prequel that not only allowed us to understand ‘why’ the Cragg Vale Coiners did what they did, but maybe fall in love with them a smidge while they did it. It may have turned into one of the biggest crimes in British history, but it was pulled off by a bunch of destitute farmers and weavers doing what they had to to survive, and I think people will resonate with that.”

The writer-director adds: “You can tell a story in any century if you care about the characters, but there was something so attractive about this period in British history. Large mouthfuls of West Yorkshire were about to be inhaled by the Industrial Revolution and our country and its unspoilt sides set to change forever. So it was an honour to be able to go back and hold up a magnifying glass to some of dudes that were living through it.

“Marry that with a cast that pitches some of the UK’s finest actors alongside an awesome array of brand spanking new Yorkshire talent and you have a series unlike anything else I’ve made before.”

“Shane has retained the feel of The Gallows Pole and shot it in the very same landscapes that I have been exploring for many years now, and where the true events happened,” says Myers, who is impressed with the finished result. “So it looks, sounds and smells right. Shane is a true auteur, he has a singular vision, and he has taken it off in a new direction.”