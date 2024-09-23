Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heave a big sigh everyone – Bake Off is back.

With the nights drawing in and the weather on the turn, it’s rather lovely to have the gang back together to ease us into autumn.

Regular viewers will be thrilled to know that Alison Hammond, following her successful debut last year, is returning alongside fellow presenter Noel Fielding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bake Off presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding

“Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain,” said Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, when it was announced that she would be taking over from Matt Lucas. “She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

She proved to be an excellent foil for Fielding, her down-to-earth approach providing a nice contrast to his flights of fancy. Some viewers criticised his previous partnership with Matt Lucas, claiming the comedy was too distracting and, at times, not as funny or interesting as whatever the contestants were getting up to.

Hammond has, of course, brought her customary warmth to the proceedings, and works well, not only with Fielding, but with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The latter, who has been with the show since its humble origins, was probably glad to get back in the tent following a traumatic summer in which his beloved cat had to undergo life-saving surgery. In a weird Bake Off-Supervet crossover, it was Professor Noel Fitzpatrick and his team who worked on her; Hollywood repaid their kindness by judging the clinic’s employee cookery competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who knows, maybe their bromance will give Channel 4 ideas… Its chief content officer, Ian Katz, is keen not to miss out on any other major shows after passing on both Killing Eve and Succession.

He did say, however, during a talk at the Edinburgh TV Festival, that the station’s bosses are “very confident” it will continue to broadcast The Great British Bake Off for a long time to come following questions about whether it would keep the licence – and that can only be good news.

Although the programme started life on the BBC, it’s really found its feet on Channel 4 and, despite initial concerns over the number of ad breaks viewers would have to endure, it continues to be a ratings-winner.

Now it’s back for a 15th series, but who will succeed PE and science teacher Matty Edgell as champion? It’s too early to tell, particularly as surprises often occur, with an underdog – such as Matty and, before him, Nadiya Hussain – swooping in to take the cake stand trophy. As Hollywood said after last year’s final, Matty just “got better and better… If you are going to smash it, you do it in the last challenge, and that is exactly what he did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight we’re going to meet the class of 2024, some of whom will fall by the wayside, while others will become household names.