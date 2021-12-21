Esme Young, Sara Pascoe and Patrick Grant

When Sara Pascoe appeared in The Great British Christmas Sewing Bee this time last year, she had the time of her life.

In fact, the comedian and writer enjoyed herself in the haberdashery so much, she has agreed to take over as the show’s new presenter.

Pascoe has forged strong ties with the BBC recently, having starred in six-part BBC Two series Out of Her Mind, loosely based on her own life, and presented The Last Woman on Earth for the same channel last year.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Anneka Rice, Sara Pascoe, Esme Young, Patrick Grant, Antony Cotton and The Reverend Kate Bottley

She has said it is “such an honour” to be taking over from Joe Lycett, who stepped down after three series, and described her style as that of “a nine-year-old with a debit card”.

“I’m so inspired by creativity and skill and I am deeply in love with clothes so I can’t think of a happier place to be,” she added.

Sara will host next year’s eighth series, joining judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young as they search for the UK’s best amateur sewer.

And Joe believes she is the perfect choice to host the show which was previously fronted by Claudia Winkleman.

“I loved the three series I did, but I can’t wait to see how she makes the haberdashery her home,” he said, giving his friend the stamp of approval. “I’m absolutely thrilled.”

The official Sewing Bee Twitter account added: “We’re bursting at the seams with joy that @sarapascoe will be joining Sewing Bee as our new host. Welcome to the family, Sara! #SewingBee.”

Before Sara gets to work on a full series in 2022, she will be hosting two celebrity specials over the festive season.

Expect glitter, sequins and plenty of Christmas touches as former Goggleboxer and radio host Rev Kate Bottley, Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton, Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe and broadcaster Anneka Rice take to the Sewing Room tonight.

Under the watchful eye of judges Esme and Patrick, the four brave celebrities follow a pattern for a Christmas jumper.

They then transform a charity shop bundle into fancy dress outfit and create dresses from Christmas past.

Only one celebrity can be granted their Christmas wish to win the coveted Christmas Sewing Bee award, before they gather around the piano for a sing-song.

In the New Year special on Thursday, December 30, Sara invites four more celebrities to try their hand at creating party clothes.

Winner of Drag Race UK Lawrence Chaney, comedian and writer Rose Matafeo, Steps singer Claire Richards and journalist Kirsty Wark all get behind their sewing machine and give it a go.

Patrick and Esme set them the challenge to rustle up a festive waistcoat, transform old clothes into children’s party dresses and fit a food-themed fancy dress outfit to a model.

Finally, they will hit the dance floor, with Claire performing a 1980s disco classic.

Denise Van Outen was crowned winner of The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special last year.

She went up against against Dr Ranj Singh, Shirley Ballas and a certain Ms Pascoe in challenges involving festive pyjama bottoms, a fancy dress outfit for a dog, and a Christmas Day dress.

Although Denise came out on top, it seems it was more about the taking part than the winning – just ask Sara.

