While some shows we could mention feel like they have to really stretch the definition of celebrity to fill out their line-ups, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer doesn’t seem to have any trouble attracting big names.

Maybe it’s because it’s for a good cause, or maybe it’s because everyone wants to set foot in that famous tent, but we’ve had some very starry bakers over the years, and this latest run is no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next few weeks, the famous faces putting on their aprons and trying to prove they know their way around a mixing bowl will include The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, comedians and Taskmaster scene-stealers Judi Love and Mike Wozniak, and Dragon’s Den regular Deborah Meaden.

We’ll also see reality star Gemma Collins, comedians Tim Key and Lucy Beaumont, TV presenters AJ Odudu, and Paddy McGuinness, TV personality Coleen Nolan, actors Joe Thomas, Jessica Hynes and David Morrissey, radio presenter Adele Roberts and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley.

We begin though with comedians Rose Matafeo and Tom Davis, as well as former Little Mix member (and now solo star) Jesy Nelson, but arguably the biggest signing is actor David Schwimmer, better known as Ross from Friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an impressive line-up, but there is one big name who’s conspicuous by their absence – host Noel Fielding, who was ill during filming.

So, Matt Lucas is flying solo, although viewers shouldn’t get too used to him being in the tent, as he’s announced that’s stepping down as the show’s co-host.

The Little Britain star took to Instagram to say: “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

He added: “I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent. I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!”

Before he goes though, he’ll be overseeing the celebrities’ attempts to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and be named Star Baker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up, David, Jesy, Rose and Tom will have to make savoury pies for their signature challenge, making sure they avoid the dreaded soggy bottom. For the technical, they will be faced with a fiddly French confection, before they tackle the showstopper, which involves creating their most embarrassing celebrity fail in meringue. Let’s hope that this episode doesn’t end up being number two on their list…

And of course, there will also be some moving reminders of why they all signed up in the first place – to raise cash and awareness for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer welcomes arguably the biggest signing is actor David Schwimmer, better known as Ross from Friends