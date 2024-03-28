Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​On March 28, 2023, it was announced that Paul O’Grady had died.

It came as a huge shock, as Paul was one of the best-loved presenters on British TV. He was famed for his quick wit and outspoken opinions, as well as his natural warmth which shone through in his documentaries, especially For the Love of Dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, it’s easy to forget that Paul actually shot to fame as razor-tongued drag queen Lily Savage, a role he played for more than 20 years.

Lilly Savage (aka Paul O'Grady)

This documentary, which is showing to mark the first anniversary of his passing, explores his life through the prism of his famous creation, looking at how Lily went from underground cabaret star to mainstream TV fixture.

As the programme points out, Lily’s story is about more than just Paul – it also reflects a time of great social change.

Lily made her stage debut in 1978, when Paul was working for Camden Social Services. He would later say: “I wanted to get up there but be larger than life, a creature that was more cartoon than human.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He honed her persona on the stages of London’s underground gay venues in the 1970s and 1980s, and became a leading voice in the battle for LGBTQ+ equality.

Against the backdrop of clause 28 and the Aids crisis, Paul would experience police raids and the death of a generation of friends.

Meanwhile, he was also appearing as Lily on TV and radio, and in 1995, she got her big break as a presenter on The Big Breakfast in 1995. What was supposed to be a four-week stint proved so successful that Paul’s contract was extended, although he struggled with the early starts.

Luckily, primetime was beckoning and in 1997, Lily became the host of Blankety Blank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise to fame was incredible and a reflection of just how far Britain had come in 20 years, but then in 2004, Paul did something arguably even more extraordinary – he hung up Lily’s wig for good.

But why did he choose to kill off the character, especially when it wasn’t a given that he would find work as himself?

Now, Paul’s family, including his daughter Sharyn Mousley and sister Sheila Rudd, and friends Ian McKellen, Julian Clary, Jo Brand, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, among others, are exploring this incredible chapter of Paul’s life.

It won’t be the last time we see the much-missed comedian and presenter on ITV1 this year, as the channel has also announced that it will be airing his final TV project, Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Barton, Executive Producer at Silver Star, says: “It was an honour and a privilege to make Paul’s final TV project with him out in SE Asia, coupled with the opportunity to pay tribute to him with a deep dive into the life of his most famous creation – Lily Savage.