The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan starts with Jimi Hendrix

Romesh Ranganathan has no experience of criminal investigations whatsoever.

But when has a lack of knowledge or qualifications ever stopped the comedian doing anything?

In this new series, from the makers of the Bafta Award-winning Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, the Crawley-born comic will explore the lives and deaths of some of the biggest names of the past 50 years, including Jimi Hendrix and Tupac Shakur, considering why their deaths continue to fascinate us, as well as taking a look at their extraordinary lives and careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Julia Shaw and Romesh Ranganathan

He’ll be joined by criminal psychologists and private detectives who will help him deep dive into each case. The three hour-long episodes will be part-investigation, part-biography, and Romesh will leave no stone unturned.

Romesh says: “We wanted a spin-off for Misadventures, and after we discussed Misinterpretations, Miscalculations and Misunderstandings, we finally settled on Misinvestigations. It’s been really interesting to look into these high-profile deaths and I am very excited for people to see the show unless of course people don’t like it in which case I will release a statement explaining how I never really believed in the project.”

The programme’s producers add: “Romesh will aim his razor-sharp wit at a new genre, true crime, and get to the bottom of some of the most mysterious high-profile deaths that shocked a generation. He will be diving headlong into the lives and deaths of some of the biggest names of the past 50 years and finding out not just how they came to pass away at such a young age, but learning about their extraordinary achievements and their enduring legacies.”

Romesh begins in London, training his exacting incompetence on musician Hendrix, who died in a Notting Hill flat in 1970, the circumstances never fully explained.

Hendrix was an icon of the 1960s, arguably the greatest guitarist of all time – the man who effectively headlined Woodstock and revolutionised rock music in an unprecedented blaze of brilliance.

By 1970 he was dead, apparently of a drug overdose, at the age of just 27. Rumours of foul play have persisted for decades – theories ranging from a mysterious German figure skater to the CIA. Step forward Romesh who is going to attempt to crack the case once and for all.

Ably assisted by criminal psychologist Dr Julia Shaw, the comedian will speak to experts and eye witnesses, friends and family, journalists and pathologists to try and unravel the mystery. Who was the new girlfriend who argued with Jimi on the night of his death? Why did her story continually change over the decade? Who can explain the anomalies in the timelines that fateful morning? And why did the pathologist who conducted Jimi’s autopsy later claim he may have been murdered?

Along the way, Romesh will be finding out what made Jimi so special, talking to Mercury Prize-winning musician Michael Kiwanuka about his influence as an iconic black guitarist, and The Who’s Roger Daltrey, who explains the mesmeric effect Hendrix had on the music scene when he first touched down in London in 1966.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.