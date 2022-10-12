After presenting last year’s National Television Awards, it seems Joel Dommett was very excited to learn that not only was he going to be hosting again, but that this year the ceremony would be coming from the OVO Arena, Wembley.

The comedian and Masked Dancer host said: “I’m so happy to have been asked back. There’s already been some terrific TV this year, so I can’t wait to see which shows the viewers pick as their winners.

“Plus, I’ve always wanted to shout the immortal words ‘Hello, Wembley!’…”

However, he had to wait slightly longer to say them than planned. The awards were originally due to take place on September 15 but were postponed in the wake of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony should be worth the wait though, especially for anyone who wants to know the answer to what has become the biggest question surrounding the NTAs – can Ant and Dec win the gong for Best TV Presenters for the 21st year in a row? The fellow nominees hoping to cause an upset are Alison Hammond, Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh.

If Ant and Dec do lose out on the gong this year, they could still triumph in the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, where their Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will be vying against Taskmaster and The Graham Norton Show.

The Geordie duo’s dominance of the NTAs, as well as the presence of such old favourites as Strictly Come Dancing, Call the Midwife and Britain’s Got Talent, can make it seems like there’s little room for new blood, but you just have to look at some of the other categories to see there are plenty of fresh faces.

Netflix’s hit coming-of-age drama Heartstopper is particularly well-represented – it’s going up against Time, Trigger Point and This Is Going to Hurt in the New Drama category, while stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor have both been nominated for Rising Star.

Other streaming shows making a splash include Clarkson’s Farm, which has received a nod for Factual Entertainment, while its breakout star Kaleb Cooper has been nominated in the Expert category – all the more impressive given that his competition consists of Jay Blades, Martin Lewis and David Attenborough.

There are also multiple nods for Bridgerton and Peaky Blinders, which bowed out this year, while Derry Girls, which also aired its final episode, is in the running for Best Comedy. Speaking of shows that are no longer on our screens, Neighbours has been nominated for Serial Drama. Will the wave of nostalgia unleashed by its final episodes sweep it to victory ahead of Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders?

That would be a bittersweet end to the Erinsborough story, but perhaps the most touching category this year is Authored Documentary, which features Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me, Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism and Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Meanwhile, music comes from Lewis Capaldi and Sam Ryder, who was responsible for one of the TV moments of the year when he sent the UK soaring to second place in the Eurovision Song Contest.