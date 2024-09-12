Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevertheless, that’s the idea behind Gogglebox, one of the biggest hits and longest-running programmes Channel 4 has on its roster.

Described as a cross between Harry Hill’s TV Burp and The Royle Family by one of its creators, Tania Alexander, it must be among the least expensive shows to make, and yet it continues to be a huge ratings-winner for the broadcaster – which explains why new runs of it pop up so regularly.

Channel 4 doesn’t need to pay for studio space or expensive sets because it’s all filmed in the armchair critics’ own homes, a big camera crew isn’t necessary and there are no scriptwriters. All that’s needed are a few amusing real-life characters with something to say about what they’ve been watching.

Pete and Sophie

Luckily, they seem to have been relatively easy to find since the show began airing in 2013. Some of its stars have proved to be TV naturals who have gone on to forge careers on other programmes, most notably the Rev Kate Bottley and Scarlett Moffatt. Others, however, have preferred to stick with the show, including the Malones, who have been mainstays since 2014.

Mum Julie isn’t sure why she and her husband Tom and sons Tom Jr (who no longer makes appearances on the programme) and Shaun were chosen, but thinks it might be “because we’re not the ones that want to be thrust into the limelight. We’re not looking to be famous, we’re just normal people.

“The boys wanted to do it, actually, more than me and Tom,” she adds. “It seemed like pretty good fun once they came round and told us about it. They found us through the dance studio where my son was teaching – they called the studio to see if Sue, who runs the place, knew anyone who would be good on Gogglebox and she said ‘Yeah, Julie’s mad!’”

A few years ago, Channel 4’s bosses were criticised for not including a Scottish contingent. They put that right by adding Roisin and Joe to the roster from series 19 onwards. Here’s hoping they and the Malones will still be featuring now that the 25th run is about to start. There may be a few more faces to get used to too – those in charge do like to shake things up from time to time by adding newcomers.

We’re not expecting many other changes to the show – after all, the format is a surefire hit, so there’s no need to alter anything. As a result, we can expect more bonkers comments, as well as a few words of wisdom, from the regulars as they look back at the week’s biggest TV moments.