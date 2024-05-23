Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world of dating has changed beyond all recognition in recent years.

Thanks to the rise of the internet and matchmaking apps, people are now far more likely to connect with potential partners online than they are in bars, pubs and clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, international long-distance relationships are now more common than ever.

Dawn French narrates new dating show

But what happens when you fall in love with someone you’ve never actually met who lives on the other side of the planet?

Although not quite as extreme as Married at First Sight, in which people actually get hitched without ever even spoken to a person, The Nevermets follows Brits who have fallen madly in love online and are now preparing to cross international waters to meet their long-distance lovers.

Actress and comedian Dawn French narrates the action as cameras capture the life-changing moment when the couples set eyes on each other for the very first time and then follow them as they get to know each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couples spend quality time on each other’s home turf, moving into wherever their other half calls home.

As they settle into their partner’s real life and meet their friends and family, they will discover all about their lover and their lifestyle, and deal with the realities of their day to day life.

Having travelled to each other’s worlds, the couples will then decide whether their once virtual relationships are destined to flourish or fail.

In the ultimate test of their burgeoning relationship, each half of the couple is given an open ticket home, meaning they are free to leave the country and their relationship at any point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have they been honest with each other about who they are and their intentions?

And can love cross all boundaries or will these couples discover they are worlds apart?

Among those featured are Jay and Veena, who met in December 2020 on the online group chatting platform ‘Discord’.

The Bridgewater student and Indian senior content manager found each other on a Game of Thrones fantasy role play group and characters even got married in the fantasy chat they were writing in as part of the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jay wasn’t telling Veena the whole truth about his identity, and six months into their long-distance virtual relationship, Veena discovered that Jay was only 15 when they first started dating.

Now, a year and a half later, Jay is making the 4500-mile journey to Kerala in India to meet Veena face-to-face for the first-time, to see if they could have a romantic future.

Also in tonight’s opening edition is Berkshire catering assistant Sarah, who met Jgoy from the Philippines on Instagram in 2020.

When Sarah came across Jgoy’s profile she thought he looked adorable and liked a few of his photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple began talking for a while, and now want to meet up but haven’t yet been able to as costs are keeping them apart.