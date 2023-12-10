Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in 2017, Ashley Banjo brought us The Real Full Monty, in which a group of celebrities bared all in the hopes of raising awareness about cancer and the importance of checking our bodies.

It was such a hit that he later came back with more shows, including The Real Full Monty on Ice and Strictly the Real Full Monty. But what could he and Coleen Nolan do for an encore?

The answer is The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls, which is a glittering, festive dance extravaganza – or at least that’s the plan.

The celebs preparing to strip away their inhibitions and learn a new routine are presenter Julia Bradbury, actress Sherrie Hewson, TV personality Gemma Collins, Dancing on Ice pro skater Vanessa Bauer, Corrie and Death in Paradise’s Victoria Ekanoye, former royal butler Paul Burrell, footballer and TV personality Ashley Cain, ex England rugby international Ben Cohen, West End superstar Nick Collier (better known as Ella Vaday, from RuPaul’s Drag Race) and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Some of them have very personal reasons for getting involved, including Ashley Cain, who lost his young daughter Azaylia in 2021.

He says: “It is a beautiful opportunity to connect with people that have been affected by cancer and it’s a chance to speak about my daughter as well as what we are trying to do for children who are still fighting cancer.

“No matter how impactful and amazing my daughter was, she only got eight months on this earth and she had eight months of pain. She was never ever supposed to go before me. I can show gratitude that I was lucky to be her father.”

The cause is also close to Julia Bradbury’s heart as she has gone through her own breast cancer journey. She says: “I had to consider it very seriously and there were some people who thought ‘why are you doing this?’ But what having cancer did for me was to be so grateful for every single day I am on the planet.

“And so after some thought, I knew this was going to be an amazing experience for a very good cause. It is something to be proud of and hopefully something I can tell my grandchildren.”

The celebrities will be talking more about their reasons for signing up in this episode, as Ashley and Coleen gather them together for what could-be a literal ice-breaker – a freshwater swimming trip.

Once they’ve got to know each other a little better, it’s time to start learning the dance routine, although the men aren’t particularly impressed when they see the suits and gold thongs they’ll be wearing.

Nick Collier thinks it’s more bus conductor than sexy, saying: “Look at me, I look like I work for TFL at the minute. They’re up to my nipples these trousers.”

Meanwhile, there are emotional scene as the takes the women for a special day out to have body-casts made, to help them overcome their fears of taking their tops off.