Could you survive in the wilderness with only a handful of basic tools?

The answer may be a simple “no” or “why would I want to try?”, but that’s exactly what 11 ordinary people are subjecting themselves to in this survival challenge show dubbed the “most pure and extreme competition on TV” .

After being dropped in the remote wilderness of northwest Canada last week, the group are competing to survive for as long as possible, with the last person standing winning a whopping £100,000.

Among those already struggling is Kian

Tonight, the reality of living alone in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth is kicking in.

Among those already struggling is Kian, as the scale of the challenge threatens to overwhelm 19-year-old student from London.

Before the show started, its youngest competitor was upbeat.

“I cannot describe how huge and how crazy this challenge is,” he said.

“I could go 30 years on this planet and this would be the most interesting and most amazing thing I ever do and I’m having to grapple with that now at the age of 19.

“It’s very, very exciting and very, very scary.”

While some of the contestants prioritise building shelters for long-term survival, others are focused on sourcing food.

Twenty-eight-year-old Wallasey builder Louie is desperate to make his first kill, but his hunting doesn’t go to plan.

Nevertheless, he clearly thinks he has the mental fortitude to succeed.

“I think this challenge I’m about to do will test every ounce of grit, determination, intelligence, and common sense,” he says.

“This is the ultimate challenge for anyone, and I just hope I’m ready for it.

“For me, this is 100 per cent a mind game.

“The physical bits can help me through it, but when push comes to shove, this is a mental challenge, and I’m really ready to see what I’m actually made of.”

Another one looking for food is Alan, a forestry manager and father of two from Birmingham, who is autistic.

He heads deep into the forest to try and snare game, but his poor sense of direction lands him in grave danger.

Finding nutrition is something that worried him before the challenge started.

“The only thing I’m worried about out there is procuring food,” the 43-year-old said.

“I’m not worried about the mental at all, maybe I should be.”

Finally, 40-year-old Lincolnshire entrepreneur and Atlantic rower Laura claimed she was looking forward to a bit of Alone time during the series.

She said: “I’m desperate to get out and connect with nature, and be away from the noise of digital and other people and to go really, really deep and see what I’m capable of.”

However, she has a petrifying night-time encounter tonight and finds the isolation increasingly hard to bear.

Alone is already proving to be one of the most uncompromising survival shows on the box, with the individuals’ time in the wilderness revealing their truest selves.