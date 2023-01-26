Ralf Little may get top billing in Death in Paradise, but as far as he’s concerned, the detective series is very much an ensemble show – and he has nothing but praise for the actors who play his fellow cops.

The actor, who has played DI Neville Parker since 2020, explains: “The dynamics of the team are crucial to the show’s success. The show stands or falls on whether the audience takes them into their hearts. Don Warrington is literally a living legend. Every time I’m in a scene with him, I’m thinking about how lucky I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shantol Jackson was an incredible addition last series. She’s a joy. Tahj Miles is annoying because he’s too good. He came in effortlessly. When I was his age, I wasn’t cool, and he’s effortlessly cool. He’s brilliant at his job.”

He adds: “Ginny Holder calls herself the aunty of the group. Darlene really stepped up to being part of the police team. She humanises and grounds a lot of Neville’s quirkier stuff and Ginny just nails it.”

To prove he’s not just saying that, the former Royle Family actor has singled out this week’s episode as one of his favourites because it gives one of his co-stars a chance to shine – and also gives the characters a chance to get away from the beautiful-but-deadly island of Saint Marie.

It begins when Naomi (Jackson) heads to Saint Barnabas to attend her best friend Monique’s wedding. Unfortunately, it turns into a bit of a busman’s holiday when Rex, the estranged husband of Monique’s mother Odette, is fatally stabbed. Luckily, she knows a few people who can help her get to the bottom of it.

Ralf explains: “Saint Barnabas is such a very small island that the only police force they have is one guy who was Naomi’s mentor, so they quickly enlist our help.”

However, that doesn’t mean that Neville will be completely taking over. Ralf says: “It’s lovely for Shantol Jackson playing Naomi because we go back to her roots, trying to solve a case with her mentor but she’s already had much more experience than him now, so there’s all that conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s able to step up and Neville sees that it’s important for Naomi to have autonomy in her own space. He follows her lead and I think that only strengthens their working relationship and their friendship.”

Ralf also relished the chance to explore a different setting, saying: “All Caribbean islands have their own unique tone and vibe, so it was a nice challenge to portray the slightly different vibes of the islands.”

But while this fourth episode may have been one of his personal highlights, he promises there are much more intriguing editions to come in the future. Ralf says: “Episodes six and seven are going to be absolutely brilliant. When people see them, they’re going to freak out. I think they’re going to love it, but they’re going to be like ‘no way!’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad