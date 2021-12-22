There’s more creepy tales in the Ghosts

Pat, Julian, Thomas Thorne, The Captain, Alison, Kitty, Robin the Caveman, Mike, Mary, Lady Button and Humphrey

Setting all the commercial, imported-from-America frippery aside, we all know Halloween is where it’s at for folks who love a creepy tale or two. But it’s not the only season to be spooky.

There’s a long tradition of haunted storytelling, linked to winter and Christmas.

The Victorians, ever the gloomy bunch, took the theme and ran with it, producing some of the greatest chilling festive stories.

The granddaddy of them all, of course, is Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which has more adaptations than you can shake a candy cane at.

It’s fitting then, to have a festive edition of this smart-as-a-whip comedy drama, which has been described as a “curiously life-affirming comedy about death”, on our screens during Christmas.

It may not have the bone-chilling dread of A Christmas Carol, and terror may be thin on the ground, but there’s still lots to enjoy if you’re looking to be mildly spooked and wildly entertained.

And it’s not just the ghost theme that makes it perfect for seasonal viewing.

There’s the fact that it’s one of the rare contemporary sitcoms that appeals to kids and adults alike.

The people behind the show couldn’t be happier that it’s picked up a multi-generational fanbase.

Speaking ahead of a previous series, Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Alison, said: “I loved this comedy from the moment I read it, so I felt like whatever happened.

“I thought it was a great show but I was so relieved and chuffed when so many people liked it but also particularly people with so many different comic sensibilities.

“Its popularity amongst such varied ages is an absolute dream because lots of people have said how nice it is to have a show they can watch with their kids and they can all enjoy it on different levels, which is wonderful because it feels very uniting.”

She doesn’t think that’s the only reason the sitcom has been such a hit.

She says: “Also, the subject matter is a key reason.

“We spend most of our time not thinking about death, let alone talking about it or referencing it and although the show doesn’t always face it head on it sometimes does and it references bigger questions in a light way, which is something we need.

“We need an outlet for that sometimes and to frame it in a comedy is quite cathartic.”

We catch up with residents of Button House in the run-up to the festive season, and Kitty is convinced that Santa Claus has made an early stop when a man is found living in a tent in the grounds.

The ghosts’ advice on how to deal with this unwanted intruder leaves quite a bit to be desired, but eventually Mike and Alison learn that they have more to offer this Yuletide than they perhaps first realised.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe also stars, and keep your eyes peeled for a scene-stealing Jennifer Saunders who guest stars as Lady Fanny’s mother.

A truely Christmas special!

