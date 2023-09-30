Carly, Andy, Freeman,﻿ Emily, Bolton, ﻿Dean, ﻿Camille, ﻿Robyn, Jamie, Jake, ﻿﻿Holly, Johnny,﻿ Billy, Musa and Nick

‘Write what you know’.

It’s become a bit of a cliche, but the old adage continues to be offered up as advice to aspiring authors because bringing their personal experience into a work of fiction can give it a more realistic edge.

It’s certainly something that Philip Barantini seemed to take to heart when creating his second short film, Boiling Point, in 2019. Before turning to acting and then writing and directing, he worked as a head chef, and some of the events he witnessed went into his screenplay, which told the story of a shift led by talented cook Andy Jones.

Barantini’s insider knowledge clearly worked a treat, because two years later, he released an expanded, feature-length version that received four Bafta nominations, including one for Outstanding British Film. The movie really captured the tension of life in a restaurant kitchen while telling the story of troubled Andy, whose dream of running his own upmarket London eaterie was being threatened by his own personal problems.

Barantini co-wrote the screenplay with James Cummings, and the pair have reteamed for a five-part sequel. The movie was notable for seemingly being filmed in one continuous take; whether the director opts for the same, technically very difficult approach again remains to be seen – he’s taking charge of the first two episodes.

His old friend Stephen Graham (the pair met while appearing in Band of Brothers) reprises his role as Andy who (spoiler alert) appears to have survived the heart attack he suffered at the end of the film. Graham’s real-life wife, Hannah Walters, is back too as restaurant worker Emily; the couple’s production company, Matriarch, are among the project’s backers. Ray Panthaki and Gary Lamont are also among those returning, as is Vinette Robinson, who plays Andy’s former right-hand woman and sous chef Carly.

The story picks up eight months on from the events depicted in the film, and it’s Carly who’s now in charge, with many of Andy’s staff members working for her. However, the realities of trying to keep the business afloat and profitable during a particularly challenging time for the hospitality industry soon begin to hit home. Making life even more difficult are numerous personal issues involving the already stressed-out staff.

“When we made the Boiling Point feature film, there were so many ideas left on the whiteboard that it always felt like a possibility we would come back to this world,” claims Cummings. “The response to our film has been incredible and hearing the way it has resonated with people in the hospitality industry has been nothing short of amazing.

“Restaurants are an intersection of different people from different backgrounds, all dealing with a variety of social issues – and I am so proud to be using our series as a vehicle to tell those stories with a cast of characters that we have already fallen in love with. Food will fly and tears will fall!”