Robert Pattinson as Gotham City's righteous caped crusader in Matt Reeves' The Batman in cinemas from March 4

1) The Movie Takes Place During Bruce Wayne’s Second Year As Batman

According to IGN, The Batman’s co-writer and director Matt Reeves has revealed that the movie’s plot will take place during Bruce Wayne’s second year as Batman. At this point in the Batman timeline, Bruce Wayne is still developing his crime-fighting skills, which has the potential to make a very interesting and very different kind of Batman movie.

2) The Batman Is Set To Be The First Movie Of A Batman Trilogy

Apparently, according to Deadline, The Batman is the first of three interlinking Batman movies, each of which will star Robert Pattinson as the protagonist and have Matt Reeves as the director. This strategy is reminiscent of the one employed in Christopher Nolan’s wildly successful Dark Knight trilogy, and The Batman’s production team will certainly be hoping to emulate the critical success of the Dark Knight movies.

3) Michael Giacchino Composed The Movie’s Score

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Michael Giacchino is responsible for composing The Batman’s main score. Giacchino has an impressive portfolio of work, including Lost, The Incredibles, and Doctor Strange, to name a few. Giacchino’s score for The Batman has already been used in various promotional materials, and it sounds excellent.

4) The Majority Of The Movie Was Shot In The UK

According to IMDb, the majority of The Batman was shot in the UK, particularly Liverpool, with only a few scenes having been shot elsewhere. This filming location is unprecedented for a Batman movie, with previous iterations of the franchise having been shot in the US, namely, Chicago. It is unclear whether The Batman sequels will continue to be shot in the UK, or if production will return to Chicago in the future.

5) Bruce Wayne’s Batsuit Has Been Revealed

The Batsuit in the upcoming The Batman appears quite stripped back and basic, although this does not take away from how awesome it looks. The reason for the suit’s stripped-back appearance is undoubtedly due to the fact that the movie is set in the early stages of Bruce Wayne’s crime-fighting career. Thus, Wayne is yet to develop the combat-augmenting Batsuit technology that can be seen in previous iterations of Batman.

6) Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves, And Simon Emanuel Are Among The Production Crew

Behind every great film is a great production crew, and Warner Brothers have managed to source the cream of the Hollywood crop in terms of writers and producers for The Batman. Some of the more notable names involved with The Batman are Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves, and Simon Emanuel, all of whom have very impressive portfolios of movie and television work.

Clark is producing the movie, having produced the most recent Planet of the Apes films, among other excellent works. Reeves is also working on The Batman as a producer, having produced movies such as 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox. The third producer, Emanuel, boasts a portfolio that includes Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Witcher.

7) Matt Reeves has written and directed the movie

Empire reports that Reeves is keen to outdo Nolan’s critically acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, which will certainly be no mean feat.

Reeves undoubtedly has the capability as a director to create three awesome Batman movies, given how impressive his filmmaking portfolio is. Reeves has previously directed Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Cloverfield, all of which reflect well on his talent as a director.

8) Who will play Catwoman, The Riddler and The Penguin?

Zoë Kravitz takes on one of the more notable roles of the film, having been cast as one of the coolest characters from the Batman comics, Catwoman. The Batman’s primary antagonist, The Riddler, will be portrayed by Paul Dano, who will undoubtedly bring something unique to the role. The Penguin will be portrayed by Ireland’s own Colin Farrell, although according to Screen Rant, the actor is almost unrecognizable due to the extensive prosthetics that he has to wear for the role (not an easy look for even the most handsome actor to pull off).

9) Top Acting Talent All Around

Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to portray Batman, following on from Christian Bale, and given his involvement in other major movie franchises such as Harry Potter and Twilight, he is certainly qualified to take on the iconic role. The vastly experienced and immensely talented Andy Serkis will portray Alfred, and he will certainly give the character an interesting spin. Jeffrey Wright will portray James Gordon and will undoubtedly perform excellently in another seminal role, given his impressive portfolio of movies to date.

10) Stunning Cinematography is Promised

In regard to the more technical side of The Batman, it looks like one of the movie’s biggest strengths will be the cinematography. The movie’s third trailer boasted masterfully taken shots, like with Robert Pattinson’s Batman brooding on top of a building and the top-down view of the Dark Knight guiding the GCPD through a flood with a flare. Greig Fraser, the cinematographer from Dune, worked on this, so we are pretty much assured that the movie will be another visual masterpiece. Fraser is also well known and lauded for outstanding work in Star Wars’ Rogue One and The Mandalorian. So far, his work on The Batman seems superbly executed, with a great balance in colour grading between darker, more brooding ambience and softer lighting.

