​We’ve already seen the likes of Craig Doyle, Charlotte Crosby, Danielle Harold and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey show off their culinary prowess in the MasterChef Kitchen.

And it’s fair to say that their efforts have been mixed – with plenty of tasty dishes for hard-to-please judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode and their guests to sample, as well as a few disappointments

Now it’s the turn of the third quintet to see if they have what it takes to succeed last year’s winner Wynne Evans and claim the coveted title.

Judges John and Gregg run their eye over a new tranche of celebrities

Among those braced for culinary battle are TV personality Jake Quickenden, who appeared on The X Factor more than 10 years ago, and in 2014 went on to appear on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

He is joined in the kitchen by model and TV personality Christine McGuinness, known to many from her appearances on The Real Housewives of Cheshire and for presenting the acclaimed BBC documentary Christine McGuiness: Unmasking My Autism.

Meanwhile, TV and film actor Tamer Hassan has appeared in The Football Factory, Sucker Punch, Kick-Ass and Game of Thrones.

He is joined by award-winning blind Scottish comic Jamie MacDonald, and model Emma Thynn, who hit the headlines when she married Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, 8th Marquess of Bath in 2013.

The brave contestants are thrown straight into the deep end tonight with the Under The Cloche challenge, featuring mystery ingredients figs, white sausages and hake.

All five celebrities will then be cooking their dinner party dishes for the judges – two plates they’d be proud to serve at home to their friends and family.

But unfortunately, the party will be over for one star tonight, with the rest moving onto the next tasks later in the week.

On Thursday, the remaining quartet will have their wits tested across three tasks, beginning with the Pairs Challenge.

Split into teams, each pair will need to dish-up a stunning plate of food that must be identical, both in looks and taste.

But it’s not as simple as it sounds – only one member of each team is armed with basic instructions of how to make it.

The celebrities then remain in their pairs and head off for the ultimate test of pressure and skill in professional kitchens, where they have to prepare delicious Italian and Gastropub fayre.

A frantic lunch service for the hungry public looms, and it’s down to the celebrities to deliver perfectly executed plates and keep the kitchen moving.

Not easy at the best of times, but some of the dishes involve cooking over sizzling grills and hot coals. Who can take the heat and who will wilt?

Then it’s back to MasterChef HQ where the Street Food Market has been stocked up ready for one final test.

Working individually, the celebrities each create their own food truck-inspired dish for the judges.

Friday sees the conclusion of the third heat, as the three cooks prepare a two-course dinner party feast which will be enough to satisfy three specially invited diners – 2021 semi-finalist Su Pollard, 2019 finalist Vicky Pattison and 2017 champion Angellica Bell.