Thursday TV Choice​: ​Love My Face (Channel 4, 10pm & 11.05pm)

Disability campaigner Jono Lancaster was born with Treacher Collins syndrome

​“Growing up, I would see the latest movies and there would be somebody with a facial difference,” recalls Jono Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’d be the villain or the bad guy, or he’d be the loser. I could never find a positive role model with a facial difference, I could never find a champion or a hero, a sports star, or a musician.

“Nowadays, especially on social media, we see people with facial difference just doing their thing, celebrating life. That’s amazing to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jono was born in October 1984 with Treacher Collins syndrome, a condition that causes facial differences and is said to affect one in 50,000 people.

Following a difficult childhood, Jono learnt to control his anxiety and is now a well-respected author and public speaker and works across the world helping those with facial differences be more accepting of themselves.

In this emotional and inspiring four-part programme, the disability campaigner follows people with a range of visible facial differences as they seek support, advice and explore transformative treatments to help accept or address their differences.

In each edition, three people with facial differences – whether congenital, chronic, acquired or perceived – receive unique mental-health support from Jono.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will encourage each person to examine why they want to change their face, how they could learn to love themselves, and explore whether medical treatments and procedures are the best route for their individual circumstances.

The contributors then meet with a team of elite facial medical experts who explore potential bespoke treatment plans that use state-of-the-art technology to potentially help transform the elements of their condition or appearance that trouble them most.

Whether they choose to follow this route or not, they’ll be supported every step of the way.

In tonight’s first episode, beauty therapist Mia L from Cheltenham is aiming to rebuild her confidence after nine years of having alopecia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, builder Terry from Portsmouth is hoping to get support and talk about possible treatments after experiencing life-changing burns; and barista and skateboarder Mia R from north Wales wants to discuss whether or not facial feminisation surgery could be an option for her.

Then, in the second part, after living with facial paralysis for 20 years, businessman Gary from Derbyshire is hoping to get his smile back, and inclusion consultant Tiwonge from Yorkshire is keen to put an end to hiding her facial scar following a car accident in her teens.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of a project that supports individuals living with a facial difference make decisions that are right for them,” Jono says.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be able to share what I’ve learnt throughout my life with our candidates, in the hope that they can go forward however they choose and make those decisions with a little more self-love and confidence behind them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admittedly, there is still a lot of work to be done in the media, and particularly the film and TV world that Jono eludes to.