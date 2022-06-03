Time to join the Platinum Party at the Palace

We have already held street parties, pageants, lunches, beacon-lighting and bake-offs over this very special Platinum Jubilee weekend.

And now, it’s the turn of superstars from the worlds of music and dance to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead live coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace, in which 22,000 people, including 7,500 key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charity workers, will be in attendance to celebrate the Queen’s seven-decade reign.

Huw Edwards, AJ Odudu, Kirsty Young, Roman Kemp, Clare Balding

The unique set design consists of three stages, linked by walkways, which create a 360-degree experience in front of Buckingham Palace and The Queen Victoria Memorial.

Linking the stages together are 70 columns representing Her Majesty’s reign that can be illuminated to provide a full formation of lights and beams.

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the spectacular concert with a very special one-off production which will no doubt summon memories of Brian May’s historic appearance on the Palace roof during the Golden Jubilee Concert in 2002.

Then, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra will share the three-stage set up with the likes of Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity – all performing their biggest hits.

Fresh from his recent success in Italy, the United Kingdom’s Eurovision hero Sam Ryder will also perform live, and closing the two-and-a-half hour show will be Motown legend Diana Ross. It will be her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Stars from stage and screen, and the sporting world appearing at the event and on film will include Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, Ellie Simmonds, and there is a specially recorded message from Sir Elton John.

The evening will pivot around global themes that have been born, or evolved, during the breadth of Her Majesty’s reign.

There is a tribute to extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, and the environment, as well as a look back over 70 Years of Pop Music and Musicals, curated by legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

There will also be a special appearance by Lord Lloyd Webber himself with Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus performances from the casts of The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Speaking for Queen + Adam Lambert, May says: “Twenty years after playing The Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered… after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!”

Diana Ross says: “I have had the honour of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.