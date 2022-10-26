It’s fair to say the world’s a bit of a mess at the moment.

From the pandemic to climate change, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or rising interest rates, bad news seems to be lurking around almost every corner.

Thank heaven then, for this glittering extravaganza of goodness. For 23 years, this annual ceremony has shone a light on ordinary people’s acts of kindness, bravery, fundraising efforts or campaigns that would, perhaps, otherwise have gone unrecognised.

People receiving Pride of Britain awards come from all walks of life, are of all ages, and live all over the country.

The awards are the results of tens of thousands of public nominations, as well as stories of remarkable individuals, unearthed by the event’s research team.

They are all whittled down to a shortlist from which a judging panel, made up of celebrated figures in national life, selects the eventual winners.

Last year’s awards are an indication of the breadth and diversity of the winners.

They included a Special Recognition award for the British scientists behind the vaccine that has gone on to become the most potent weapon against the Covid virus in the developing world.

Rob Allen, who founded Sands United, an inspirational network of football teams where men who have lost babies and young children can come together to grieve, was also given a Special Recognition award.

Campaigning sisters Ella and Amy Meek, who set up a children’s charity to help fight the scourge of global plastic pollution, were given the Green Champion trophy, and ITV Fundraiser of the Year was Royal Marine Mark Ormrod. He was the first triple amputee to survive an IED blast in Afghanistan, defying medics to walk again, before going on to raise huge sums of money to help others.

Quadruple amputee Harmonie-Rose Allen was named the 2021 Child of Courage, after she was given a 10 per cent chance of survival as a toddler, but has inspired the entire nation with her courage and unbreakable spirit.

Meanwhile, Rosemary Cox was given a Lifetime Achievement award – and quite rightly. She successfully campaigned to set up the first Organ Donor Register in the UK, helping to save thousands of lives.

Each of the recipients will probably insist they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary, and their achievements are a lesson to us all.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo co-present this year’s event from London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, where Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, Michael Sheen and David Beckham will be among the famous faces lining up to pay tribute to more ordinary members of the public who have done some truly extraordinary things.

Settle back and enjoy heart-warming and uplifting stories of bravery, selflessness and phenomenal fundraising feats. Make sure to have plenty of tissues on standby, because there are guaranteed to be lots of surprises and many emotional moments.

Hosts Carol Vorderman (right) and Ashley Banjo holding one of the Pride Of Britain Awards