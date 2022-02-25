Tony Robinson looks at the history of Britain

For some people, history means King and Queens, but the series Tony Robinson’s History of Britain offers us a different view.

It focuses on the lives of ordinary people and what they can tell us about their times – and in doing so it can sometimes challenge our received wisdom.

Tony, who has spent years changing the way we see history, whether it’s through starring in Blackadder or presenting Time Team, thinks this is a part of wider shift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recently told The Express: “We have this thing called history which we have grown to think of as being the only truth about what happened in the past, when in fact it’s very partial and only represents the lives of a very small number of people… But now, and I think this is to do with the fact there’s so much history on TV, we’ve come to understand there are as many histories as people in the world.”

The first in the current series took us back to the Roman era, and he second focused on the Edwardians. Now the latest episode takes us to an era that is very much within living memory – the 1950s. It’s a decade that many people (including some who weren’t even born then) think of as a simpler, happier time when Britain was enjoying an economic boom.

In 1957, Prime Minister Harold Macmillan famously announced that most of the UK had ‘never had it so good’, a phrase it’s very hard to imagine any contemporary politician coming out with unless they were prepared for a major backlash.

Yet as Tony points, life could still be tough, even as those living though those days found ways to have fun. He finds proof in the story of immigrant Irish woman Mary Powell, who joined the NHS. It was her childhood dream to be a nurse, yet the job turned out to involve militaristic matrons and curmudgeonly consultants, as well as patients with distressing conditions. Yet Mary could escape the wards – and the nursing accommodation – on nights out.

Tony also recreates a day in the life of ‘Flash John’, a Manchester rag-and-bone man. His job could be difficult and anything but flash, but he also had a very happy home life with ‘the best wife in the world’.

Next, the presenter turns his focus to the consumer boom through the experiences of Doreen Turner, a working-class mother of five who ditched being a housewife in favour of getting a job so her family wouldn’t be left behind. She found that while modern life wasn’t everything it was cracked up to be, she did benefit from friendships with her colleagues.

Meanwhile, Roy Nightingale struggled with his job at the Ford Dagenham plant, despite his previous work experience including being nearly shot by the Nazis while toiling in one of their coal mines during the Second World War.

Jamaican Allan Wilmot and RAF veteran also experienced a less rosy side of the 1950s, facing hostility and rejection, but attitudes began to change when he joined a popular band.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.