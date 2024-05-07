Top award for Coleraine's Scott Adamson in short film festival
A Coleraine film maker has won a top award in a short film festival.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scott Adamson’s ‘Fight for Youth’ was awarded joint Best Documentary Film at the On The Pulse competition in a field of 140 entries.
The On Pulse Festival was action packed with new short films from around the world and screen industry careers workshops.
Scott’s documentary follows the story of a young man from a deprived background, in a post-ceasefire society, who seeks solace in the most punishing of sports.