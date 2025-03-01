Towards Zero follows 2023's hit Christie adaptation Murder is Easy, which was one of the UK's most watched new dramas of the year

​​Sunday: Towards Zero (BBC1, 9pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Agatha Christie’s death, but the author remains the undisputed queen of crime.

Writers and directors still want to bring her mysteries to the screen – and as the latest three-part adaptation, Towards Zero, proves, big names still want to star in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollywood royalty Anjelica Huston, who won an Oscar for her role in Prizzi’s Honor (directed by her legendary father, John) and was the definitive Morticia in the 1990s Addams Family movies, was certainly keen to sign up. She says: “I have long been a fan of Agatha Christie and the murder-mystery genre and always love the opportunity to film in England.

“I am thrilled to be working with director Sam Yates and this wonderful cast, and excited to play the clever and dignified Camilla, Lady Tressilian.”

Writer, Rachel Bennette, who has adapted the book for the screen, can see why actresses in particular may be drawn to it: “These are among the richest and most complex of Christie’s characters, and I was captivated from the first by the charisma, in particular, of her female characters.

“It has been thrilling to bring them all to life in this disturbing tale of truth and lies, love and hate, a story which unfolds amidst the dark, cinematic glamour of the 1930s, yet feels startlingly of our time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you mainly know Towards Zero from the 2007 adaptation, which aired as part of ITV’s Agatha Christie’s Marple series, you may wonder if one strong female character is missing. However, this version stays true to the book, which didn’t feature Miss Marple.

Instead, the plot focuses on British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who has been caught up in a high-profile divorce from Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland).

Despite their split, the couple decide to spend the summer together at Gull’s Point, the coastal estate of Nevile’s aunt, Lady Tressilian, where the former childhood sweethearts grew up together.

It’s clear there’s still unfinished business between Neville and Audrey, which does not go unnoticed by his new wife Kay (Mimi Keene).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man also in the mix, it isn’t surprising that there’s eventually a murder.

Meanwhile, troubled detective Inspector Leach (Matthew Rhys) has been doubting his purpose, but can he get his mojo back and untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction before the body count rises?

The incredible supporting cast also includes Jackie Clune (Motherland), Grace Doherty (Call the Midwife), Jack Farthing (Poldark), Khalil Gharbia (Mary & George), Adam Hugill (Sherwood), Clarke Peters (The Wire), and Olivier Award-winner Anjana Vasan.

No wonder director Sam Yates says: “It has been an honour to bring this most psychological and sensual of Agatha Christie’s stories to vibrant life with a peerless cast of actors and an extraordinary team.