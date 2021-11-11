Treats for stage and screen arrive at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre

On Wednesday November 17, a real tour de force arrives on stage, evocatively depicting the Jacobean world in which William Shakespeare created his works of genius. London was dangerous in 1606. William Shakespeare is isolated in his rooms to avoid contagion. Rampant plague spreads death while bewildered citizens try any quack remedy to halt its progress. Meanwhile, Mister Shakespeare is trying to cope. Actors shout for new roles; playwrights beg to collaborate; his brother whines for help, his wife wants her marriage back; his lover wants ...love. Despite the clamour, Shakespeare is inspired to write at least three of the masterpieces we know today, King Lear, Antony and Cleopatra and Macbeth.