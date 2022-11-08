It doesn’t get the hype or media attention of some other comedies, but Two Doors Down has quietly become one of the most popular sitcoms on TV.

So, there will be plenty of fans who are delighted to learn it’s back for a sixth series – although they may be a tad disappointed when they discover that one of the residents of Latimer Crescent has moved on.

For newcomers, Two Doors Down is set in a Scottish suburban street where the long-suffering Beth (Arabella Weir) and Eric (Alex Norton) often find themselves playing host to the neighbours, whether they want to or not.

The guests outstaying their welcome include Christine (Elaine C Smith), a hypochondriac who is always happy to come round for a cup of tea, even as she undermines Beth.

Then there’s Michelle (Joy McAvoy) who is generally positive, but struggles with her partner Alan’s (Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely) imperfections.

And prior to the current run, they also had to cope with boozy, vaping Cathy (Doon Mackichan), but she will no longer be calling round as the actress has left the series.

It’s a big loss for viewers – and her on-screen husband Colin (Jonathan Watson).

In a statement, producers at BBC Studios Comedy said: “It has been absolutely fantastic to have Doon in the show. She’ll always be part of the Two Doors Down family and we wish her all the best.

“Her character Cathy has been a great source of horror, entertainment and laughs for millions of viewers over the years. We await news of what will become of poor Colin. What will he do with all the empties? And who’ll microwave his dinner for him?”

In the opening episode of the new series, Colin certainly seems lost after being unceremoniously dumped. Beth and Eric rally round to try to lift his spirits, but it’s not easy – and it’s made even more difficult when Christine turns up, hoping to get all the gory details of the split.

There is hope that the mood may be lifted when Beth and Eric’s son Ian (Jamie Quinn) and his fiancé Gordon (Kieran Hodgson) turn up to share some good news, but it isn’t long before everyone is miserable again.

At least Beth finds a way to offer some practical help when the conversation turns to Colin’s lack of cooking skills, and she steps in to show him how to make macaroni.

So, at least we can rest assured he won’t starve. But when Ian, Gordon and Michelle go from making Colin feel positive about his new life as a single man to sharing their true opinions about Cathy, will they risk make everything worse?

For any viewers who think that even if Colin can move on, they will be stuck missing Cathy (Mackichen once said in an interview that she was surprised by how many viewers told her they could relate to the character), the good news is that we will be getting a new addition to the cast in the form of Siobhan Redmond.