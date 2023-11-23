Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may not get the hype of some other shows, but Two Doors Down has steadily become one of Britain’s biggest sitcoms.

We first met long-suffering Beth, Eric and the residents of Latimer Crescent back in 2013, in what was billed as a one-off Hogmanay special. It proved so popular, that a full series was commissioned, which made its debut in 2016.

Every subsequent series has grown in popularity – the most recent Christmas special attracted its highest audience since the pilot.

So, no wonder Two Doors Down is now making the leap from BBC2 to BBC1. The cast of Jonathan Watson, Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Elaine C Smith, Jamie Quinn, Kieran Hodgson, Joy McAvoy and Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely are making the move too. And fans will be glad to spot that this seventh run acts as a homecoming for Doon Mackichan as Cathy.

Regular viewers will know that in the last series, Cathy broke husband Colin’s heart when she left for a new life in Sharm El Sheikh, but it seems both the actress and the character couldn’t stay away.

When her returns was announced, Doon said: “I have missed the Two Doors Down family very much so it’s a genuine delight to see Cathy bring her unique brand of community spirit back to Latimer Crescent. Beth – get a bottle open.”

The current run begins as the neighbours gather at Colin’s house for what is supposed to be a surprise party for his new flame, Anne Marie.

Despite concerns that Gordon is getting a bit overexcited, and Alan’s worries about the smell that’s emanating from Christine’s bag, everyone dutifully gets into their hiding places. However, when Colin opens the door it’s not the birthday girl who walks in but a tanned Cathy.

She’s back to win Colin’s heart all over again – and it seems she’s succeeded when he puts in a call to Anne Marie to say it’s over and she can collect her stuff once he’s put it in black bin bags.

The rest of the neighbours may not be quite as easy to win over – apart from Christine, who’s just happy to have someone else to share her latest health worries with.

Everyone else wants Cathy to know just how much devastation she left in her wake, but when Gordon lets slip that Tinder seemed to heal Colin’s broken heart, will the evening get even more awkward?

Although the latest series is getting off to typically strong start, the return will still be bittersweet for fans, as in August it was announced that the show’s co-writer and co-creator Simon Caryle had died at the age of 48.

The sitcom’s production team paid tribute to him, saying: “We are deeply saddened by this terrible news. Simon was a brilliant, funny, mercurial and magnificent human being. He had a microscopic fascination with what makes funny things funnier and we were so lucky to have known him.