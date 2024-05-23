UTV's Paul Reilly and Sarah Clarke at the Balmoral Show

UTV was once again back at the Balmoral Show this year, the highlight of the local farming calendar, and is bringing viewers the best bits of the four day extravaganza in a special hour-long programme to be aired tomorrow (Friday) night at 9pm.

As ever the show is all about farmers, foodies and families, and presenters Paul Reilly and Sarah Clarke will be showcasing the best of what the agricultural industry has to offer - the award-winning livestock, exciting competitions, the locally-produced food and drink, the plant and machinery, and family entertainment.

Sarah and Paul were talking to the RUAS president John Henning and Balmoral operations director Rhonda Geary, to get an insight into what was involved in the planning and run up to this year’s show, and what it means to them and all the people taking part.

The president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union William Irvine and YFCU president Richard Beattie also share what their organisations’ members get up to at the show.

Paul and Sarah also chatted to loads of exhibitors, as well as participants and winners of the various events and competitions at the show, be that equestrian, cattle showing and judging,or sheep shearing.

More than 120,000 people flocked to the 155th Balmoral Show will took place from Wednesday, May 15 to Saturday, May 18 2024 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.