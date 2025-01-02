Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope

​Friday: Vera: Farewell Pet (ITV1, 9pm)

​Detective Chief Inspector Stanhope, or Vera to you and I, has solved her final case.

After 13 and a half years fighting crime for the fictitious Northumberland and City Police force, Brenda Blethyn’s much-loved detective bowed out over the past two nights, first investigating when the body of a young man was discovered by some anglers, before heading back to a familiar childhood place when a body was found at the foot of some legendary local stones.

To mark the end of the beloved TV whodunit, set against the stunning backdrop of Northumberland, this special celebratory documentary looks back at the final two feature-length episodes and the 13 series that went before it.

Vera is an adaptation of Ann Cleeves’ mystery novels of the same name.

The show was conceived and written first by Cleeves with Paul Rutman, before being mainly penned by Paul Matthew Thompson and Phil Mulryne

Tonight’s tribute looks at the enduring appeal of the stories and the show’s profound impact on the cast, crew and fans.

It captures no-nonsense sleuth Vera’s extraordinary journey and the show’s lasting legacy and influence on British crime drama.

There are heartfelt interviews with cast members including David Leon (DI Joe Ashworth), Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart) and Riley Jones (DC Mark Edwards), plus author Cleeves, whose works have also been adapted into the TV shows Shetland and The Long Call.

They all share their cherished memories of working alongside Brenda and reflect on the unique bonds formed throughout the years.

When it was announced that she would be leaving the show in April, Blethyn, who won a Bafta for her role in 1996 Mike Leigh drama Secrets & Lies, said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying ‘Cheerio’.

“But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

“The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Despite the show not receiving a single Bafta nomination over the years, it has pulled in the viewers for ITV, and American actor and comedian Steve Martin is among the stars who have said they are huge fans.

Also, did you know that years before he won a Brit Award, a teenage Sam Fender was actually the first murder victim in the show?

The gripping series probably could have kept going – Cleeves has carried on writing novels, so there’s always new material to adapt, and it’s still as popular as ever.

However, the show’s lead, who turns 79 in February, has decided to let ITV do with the series what it will, once she’s gone.