We are three episodes into this delicious six-part comedy thriller and so far, it’s been an absolute belter of a series.

It’s co-created by Bafta award-winner Gbemisola Ikumelo, who stars alongside Hammed Animashaun as Dom and Kay, two Police Community Support Officers who join the Met in the hope of cleaning up their community. Unfortunately, they quickly find themselves unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep-cover infiltration.

The idea for the show came after fellow Bafta winner, actor and producer Akemnji Ndifornyen told Gbemisola that he was going to pitch some ideas to the BBC, and asked if she had anything in mind.

Kay and Dom

“I thought about the kinds of things I’d like to do, and one of the things I was just really excited about was the notion of putting myself in a show or scenario that I wouldn’t get cast for ordinarily,” Gbemisola said.

“You can hide a multitude of sins behind comedy, so I just went, ‘I’d love to be in a cop show. I’d love to be in a show where it’s running, guns, car chases and it’s fun and funny as well.’”

For Hammed, the show offered a great opportunity to work with Gbemisola and Akemnji on a show that had authenticity at its heart.

“I was able to play somebody who was like a version of me – you know, Kay’s Nigerian-ness, and being able to play that and be true to that part of him,” he said.

“Also, you don’t really see a buddy cop comedy thriller with two black leads on TV, that was very appealing to me as well – the idea that that was a possibility, that it could happen. I just thought, you don’t see that very often and to be in that conversation, or to be a part of that world, I was definitely intrigued by that. I think as a show, even though it’s really funny and dark at times, I think it will get people talking.”

It’s certainly gone down well with audiences, who have been gripped by Dom and Kay’s misadventures.

We catch up with the duo after they are given a large package of drugs to sell for the gang. Until his murder, Clinton had been making up any financial shortfall to make it look like they were competent drug dealers but now they have to sell for real.

While trying to shift the drugs, Dom and Kay have their package robbed and have to somehow get together £3,000 before the payment deadline. Dom manages to raise her half by selling everything she owns but Kay has nothing to sell.

However, Dom learns he does have access to the Pastor Tomi Album fund: money he has been integral in raising for his revered Youth Pastor Tomi (Lucian Msamati) to record an album of gospel rap.