WATCH: Causeway Coast drama group recreates iconic Railway Children scene ahead of performances in Riverside Theatre

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:55 BST
The Railway Children movie will always be remembered for that iconic scene at the train station – when Bobbie’s father emerges through the steam: ‘Daddy! My Daddy!’

Now award-winning Causeway Coast actors, Ballywillan Drama Group have recreated that iconic scene ahead of their performances of the play version of The Railway Children in Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre from April 8-12.

Recently, some of the Ballywillan cast got together with photographer John Purvis to capture some of the memories of that much-loved 1970 film starring Jenny Agutter and Bernard Cribbins.

The roles of the children are being played by Ballymena man Patrick Connor (Peter), Ballycastle’s Kellyann McKillen (Phyllis) and Coleraine’s Chloe Freeman-Wallace (Bobbie) along with father (Harry Stinson) and Mr Perks (Adam Goudy), both from Coleraine.

And, the Giant’s Causeway railway at Bushmills provided the perfect backdrop to recreate those movie memories.

In 2015 Ballywillan staged the play at the Riverside Theatre where it wowed audiences making it the most successful of their plays. Now, in 2025, ten years later, it’s time to bring this exhilarating production (and train) back!

Based on Edith Nesbit’s famous novel, the play is a clever, ingenious, emotional and tear-jerking telling of the story and will evoke many memories for the adult theatre-goer and introduce this wonderful show to the young.

Tickets are on sale now for The Railway Children via the Riverside Theatre’s website www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 028 70 123 123.

Chloe Freeman-Wallace and Harry Stinson recreate the Railway Children's iconic 'Daddy! My Daddy!' scene.

1. THEATRE

Chloe Freeman-Wallace and Harry Stinson recreate the Railway Children's iconic 'Daddy! My Daddy!' scene. Photo: JOHN PURVIS

Phyllis (Kellyann McKillen - left) is rather surprised by her book on trains! Meanwhile Peter (Patrick Connor) and Chloe Freeman-Wallace (Bobbie) enjoy more conventional train titles.

2. THEATRE

Phyllis (Kellyann McKillen - left) is rather surprised by her book on trains! Meanwhile Peter (Patrick Connor) and Chloe Freeman-Wallace (Bobbie) enjoy more conventional train titles. Photo: JOHN PURVIS

The Railway Children by Ballywillan Drama Group runs in the Riverside Theatre from April 8-12.

3. THEATRE

The Railway Children by Ballywillan Drama Group runs in the Riverside Theatre from April 8-12. Photo: JOHN PURVIS

Members of Ballywillan Drama Group's play The Railway Children: (front from left) Kellyann McKillen (Phyllis), Chloe Freeman-Wallace (Bobbie) and Patrick Connor (Peter) with (back from left) Harry Stinson (father) and Adam Goudy (Mr Perks).

4. THEATRE

Members of Ballywillan Drama Group's play The Railway Children: (front from left) Kellyann McKillen (Phyllis), Chloe Freeman-Wallace (Bobbie) and Patrick Connor (Peter) with (back from left) Harry Stinson (father) and Adam Goudy (Mr Perks). Photo: JOHN PURVIS

