Now award-winning Causeway Coast actors, Ballywillan Drama Group have recreated that iconic scene ahead of their performances of the play version of The Railway Children in Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre from April 8-12.

Recently, some of the Ballywillan cast got together with photographer John Purvis to capture some of the memories of that much-loved 1970 film starring Jenny Agutter and Bernard Cribbins.

The roles of the children are being played by Ballymena man Patrick Connor (Peter), Ballycastle’s Kellyann McKillen (Phyllis) and Coleraine’s Chloe Freeman-Wallace (Bobbie) along with father (Harry Stinson) and Mr Perks (Adam Goudy), both from Coleraine.

And, the Giant’s Causeway railway at Bushmills provided the perfect backdrop to recreate those movie memories.

In 2015 Ballywillan staged the play at the Riverside Theatre where it wowed audiences making it the most successful of their plays. Now, in 2025, ten years later, it’s time to bring this exhilarating production (and train) back!

Based on Edith Nesbit’s famous novel, the play is a clever, ingenious, emotional and tear-jerking telling of the story and will evoke many memories for the adult theatre-goer and introduce this wonderful show to the young.

Tickets are on sale now for The Railway Children via the Riverside Theatre’s website www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 028 70 123 123.

1 . THEATRE Chloe Freeman-Wallace and Harry Stinson recreate the Railway Children's iconic 'Daddy! My Daddy!' scene. Photo: JOHN PURVIS Photo Sales

2 . THEATRE Phyllis (Kellyann McKillen - left) is rather surprised by her book on trains! Meanwhile Peter (Patrick Connor) and Chloe Freeman-Wallace (Bobbie) enjoy more conventional train titles. Photo: JOHN PURVIS Photo Sales

3 . THEATRE The Railway Children by Ballywillan Drama Group runs in the Riverside Theatre from April 8-12. Photo: JOHN PURVIS Photo Sales