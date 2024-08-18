Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman leaves behind her old life for the sake of love.

So far, so normal, right? It could be the premise for almost any romantic tale, but We Might Regret This, a new six-part comedy-drama, could never be described as a run-of-the-mill production.

For a start, it’s believed it was originally announced as a Channel 4 project, but has ended up on BBC Two instead. It’s the brainchild of Kyla Harris, a tetraplegic artist and performer, and her friend Lee Getty; the plot is inspired by their own friendship.

Comedy drama created by and starring Kyla Harris about a thirty-something Canadian tetraplegic who moves to London

Harris also stars as Freya, a thirty-something Canadian who’s moving to London for the sake of her relationship with Abe, her older, strait-laced, silver fox lawyer lover, who is convinced they have a future together. However, what he perhaps doesn’t initially realise is that there will be a third person involved – due to her disability, Freya needs a personal care assistant who will witness everything they go through as a couple.

Finding a suitable candidate, however, proves difficult. As a result, Freya offers her chaotic and impulsive best friend Jo the job. Will three prove to be a crowd, or can they make their domestic situation work?

The series has been made by US company Village Roadshow and Britain’s Roughcut TV, producers of Big Boys, Just Do Nothing and Stath Lets Flats.

“There was always an ambition to make a show that stars a disabled performer sat at the very top table of creativity,” executive producer Ash Atalla, himself a wheelchair user, told the website Deadline, before adding he “felt a particular responsibility for the subject matter.

“It’s no secret that I’m in a wheelchair and it’s an area that has been of interest for a while. Thematically I wondered why the world hadn’t made a show like this and why there weren’t more examples of it.”

Jon Petrie, the BBC’s Comedy Director, also claims that the “challenges (Freya) faces are baked into the show, but it is not solely about those challenges.”

Instead, the project, while shining a light on the kind of issues those with disabilities face every day, is, at its core, simply a relationships story – and one with plenty of heart too.

“Kyla and Lee have created something special,” says Petrie. “(An) incredibly personal, funny story.”

“We are thrilled that Roughcut TV, the BBC and Village Roadshow Television feel that our messiest and most joyous lived experiences of friendship, love and disability can amuse audiences,” state Harris and Getty. “And we just thought they were bad decisions…”

Darren Boyd, Elena Saurel, Emma Sidi and Sally Phillips also appear, and the story begins as Jo arrives 10 hours early for Freya’s welcome home party, so accompanies her to a meeting at a disability modelling agency.