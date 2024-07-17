Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

And if you feel like you’ve no idea how it’s going to end, then you’re in good company. The unpredictable nature of Steven Moffat’s script is one of the things that convinced Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville to take the title role.

He says: “[The script] constantly surprised me with its changes of direction and tone. It made me roar with laughter but, as with all good satire, the laughter gradually turned to ice as the questions raised by the comedy became more stark… harsher.

“Some of the twists and turns are toe-curlingly funny, but by the end, the lights have gone out, the fun has evaporated and we’re into dark territory. To read the whole thing in one sitting was as riveting as it was uncomfortable.

We’ve reached the final episode of Douglas Is Cancelled

“Hopefully, the audience will have a similar rollercoaster experience.”

Given all the talk about cancel culture over the past few years, the drama has also felt very timely, although Hugh points out that it’s not an entirely new phenomenon.

“Cancel culture has been around since the word scapegoat was used in the Bible for people being thrown out of society for not holding generally accepted views. It’s always been around us, it’s nothing new.

“What’s different today is that the pile-on of the mob is now instantaneous. The speed at which truth and lies accelerate via mainstream and social media is exponential and extraordinary. The way a metaphorical corpse can be mutilated and stamped upon by a mob anonymised by fingers typing at warp speed. ‘Right, killed that one several times over. Who’s next?’”

Some viewers may have been comparing Douglas to real-life celebrities, but Hugh insists that his performance isn’t based on anyone in particular.

He says: “I didn’t consciously think, ‘Who’s this person like?’ If anything, Douglas is a cousin of a character like Ian Fletcher, from Twenty Twelve and W1A – desperately trying to keep things steady, while not realising the extent of the mess that’s going on around him, in this instance, a mess entirely of his own making.”

And while Douglas has an increasingly complex relationship with his co-presenter Madeleine, Hugh has nothing but praise for his co-star Karen Gillan.

He says: “She made me feel very old – not her fault, of course – she was just so on top of the dialogue, take after take. I felt like a blundering dray horse next to her galloping thoroughbred. In fact, that’s a perfect reflection of our fictional characters. Great casting – rolling eyes emoji.”

Now Douglas must contend with the women in his life as he undergoes a practice interview to help him deal with the questions he still faces.