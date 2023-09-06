Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a time when people used to joke that the annual Mercury Music Prize, which recognises the best album released by an artist from the United Kingdom or Ireland, was cursed.

It was claimed that many winners subsequently saw their career go into a slump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you’d probably expect of any award that has been going for more than 30 years (it was first awarded in 1992, when Primal Scream’s Screamadelica became the inaugural winner), you could probably point to a few examples that would support that theory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, if you want proof that winning the Mercury Music Award can instead be the first step on the road to world domination, just look at one of tonight’s nominees, Arctic Monkeys.

They first won the award in 2006 with their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, and have definitely kept the momentum going. Admittedly, the reaction to their recent headlining slot at Glastonbury was a bit mixed, but they are still packing out stadiums and their nod for their latest album, The Car, sees them tie with Radiohead for the most nominated artist in Mercury history. (Although, believe it or not, Radiohead have never won.)

Alex Turner and co aren’t the only previous winners in contention tonight as Lauren Laverne presents live coverage of the ceremony from the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, West London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish band Young Father won the Mercury Prize in 2014 and are could do it again tonight for their latest album, Heavy Heavy.

Mercury Prize 2023 with Free Now: Album of the Year

Meanwhile, Jessie Ware has picked up her second nomination for her disco-influenced That! Feels Good! She says: “To be up for it a second time eleven years on from the last one feels really amazing.”

The 38-year-old added: “Apparently I’m the oldest woman in the shortlist this time around – I live to fight another day.”

There are plenty of first-time nominees in the running though. Shygirl, Jockstrap and Olivia Dean have all been nominated for their debut albums, as has singer-songwriter Raye, who is certainly excited to be in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the NME: “To be recognised for a body of work is something that I’ve really wanted for a really long time. It really feels like it’s happening. It really feels like people have taken the time to dig into this album and I know that this shortlist will bring even more ears to people who have never heard it or heard of me.

“It’s growth, it’s stepping stones, but it’s also just ridiculously unexpected. You know, all of the positive words in the dictionary listed here.”

With Ezra Collective, Fred Again, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Lankum and Loyle Carner rounding out the shortlist, it’s set to be a close contest, and tonight’s show will celebrate all of the nominees.