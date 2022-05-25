Who Do You Think You Are? with Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins, London Bridge

Anyone in the public eye knows – and largely accepts – that their celebrity comes with an elevated level of interest in their daily lives and activities.

While in some instances it can be a toxic thing, programmes like this prove that a little bit of exposure can be entertaining, informative and emotional.

For 18 years, this gentle genealogy series has probed the histories of some of our most beloved stars, taking them and us on many surprising journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the biggest names in the British firmament have allowed a team of researchers to dig around their families’ pasts, from national treasure Barbara Windsor, and Sex and the City actress Kim Cattral to Bee Gee Robin Gibb, to name but a very few.

One of the most memorable episodes was served up in 2016 by EastEnders star Danny Dyer, when his connection to England’s medieval monarchy was revealed in all its glory, 10 years after we’d all sobbed alongside Stephen Fry as he explored the tragic fate of his relatives during the Second World War.

WDYTYA has given us insights into some of our most beloved celebrities that couldn’t be grubbed up on social media or in the tabloids, which is why the 19th series makes such a welcome return to the schedules.

It kicks off with much-loved actress, broadcaster, comedian, presenter and writer Sue Perkins, who the nation first adored for her partnerships with Mel Giedroyc in Channel 4’s Light Lunch, and later on Aunty Beeb’s The Great British Bake-Off.

She’s gone on to follow in fellow WDYTYA alumni Babs Windsor and Stephen Fry’s shoes, and become something of a national treasure on the radio and telly. Who else could hold their own alongside Giles Coren in a variety of period costume while scoffing historical menus in the Supersizers’ series, or bestride the classical music world like a Colossus by winning the BBC Two conducting competition, Maestro?

Sue has also turned her hand to travelogues, exploring some of the world’s most dangerous roads, as well as and wrote and starred in the sitcom Heading Out. She even finished fifth in last year’s edition of The Masked Singer, performing as Dragon.