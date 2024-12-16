Olympic gold medallist runner Keely Hodgkinson is one of the favourites for Sports Personality of the Year

​Tuesday: Sports Personality of the Year 2024 (BBC One, 7pm)

Although we say something similar in the run up to this programme every December, it really has been a special year for sport.

We had the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, as well as football’s Euros in Germany, the men’s and women’s T20 cricket world cups, and the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

As usual, tonight’s star-studded BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will reflect on those and other events, as well as the sporting brilliance that has wowed the public over the last 12 months.

Throughout the night, awards will be handed out in eight of categories, including for World Sport Star of the Year, the Helen Rollason award, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Unsung Hero, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and Lifetime Achievement award.

The night will culminate in the handing out of the main prize, the Sports Personality of the Year, which was won in 2023 by Mary Earps.

Unsurprisingly, many of the favourites to succeed the England goalkeeper are the heroines and heroes from Paris, with the undoubted front runner (in every sense of the word), being Keely Hodgkinson.

The middle-distance athlete has had a great year, culminating in winning Olympic gold in the 800metres – a step up the podium from her silver in Tokyo four years before.

Over at the Paris Velodrome, Emma Finucane secured gold in the team sprint and adding a bronze in the keirin, while another cyclist, Thomas Pidcock, won his second successive mountain biking Olympic title, and Alex Yee claimed gold in the men’s individual triathlon, before a bronze in the mixed team relay.

Rower Helen Glover helped carry the flag for Team GB in Paris.

It was a remarkable comeback for the two-time gold medallist, having previously announced her retirement to start a family.

Her fellow flag bearer, diver Tom Daley, bowed out from the sport in style, winning silver with Noah Williams in the 10metre synchro.

Cyclist Dame Sarah Storey struck gold yet again in Paris, making her Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time, with 30 medals, including 19 golds.

Away from events in the French capital, teenager Luke Littler may have lost the PDC World Darts Championship final at the start of the year, but it’s all been titles and nine-darters ever since.

Meanwhile, four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Sir Ben Ainslie captained Ineos Team UK’s yacht Britannia to qualify for the America’s Cup, and newly-knighted cyclist Mark Cavendish broke the all-time record for most Tour de France stage wins with 35.

Britain’s tennis No.1 Jack Draper reached the US Open semi-finals, while there wasn’t much that wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett didn’t win this year.

For the first time in 23 years, Gary Lineker, who has also recently announced he is stepping down from his role as the host of Match of the Day, will not be among the presenting line-up for SPOTY.

Instead, making sure things run smoothly on the night in Salford will be Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott

“It’s been a massive year with Olympics, Paralympics and the men’s European Football Championships,” Clare says.