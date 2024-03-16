Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although most viewers and critics alike that agreed that Alison Hammond was a welcome addition to the tent during the last series, anyone who couldn’t watch the final on the night it aired may have found it surprisingly easy to avoid spoilers – a couple of years earlier, the result would have been everywhere.

However, those doubts should be pushed aside by the latest run of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, which proves that the big names are still lining up to take part and to do their bit for a very worthy cause.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll see (deep breath) Adam Hills, Danny Dyer, David O’Doherty, Dermot O’Leary, Fern Brady, Gabby Logan, Greg James, Joe Locke, Leigh Francis, Mel B, Oti Mabuse, The Reverend Richard Coles, Rhod Gilbert, Sara Cox, Suzi Ruffell and Yinka Bokinni doing their best to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Getting ready to judge a new batch of celebrity bakers...

Alison Hammond, who made her tent debut on the one celebrity specials, is certainly impressed, saying: “I’m totally in awe of this year’s celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

“And as someone who proved to be something of a baking genius [sic] when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to be able to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were. On your mark, get set, Bake for Stand Up to Cancer.”

Prue adds: “I’m absolutely thrilled to share that we’re serving up another delightful season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer this spring on Channel 4. Brace yourself for a delectable lineup of bakers, each with their own unique flair in the kitchen – some are, admittedly, a bit more flour-savvy than others!

“Filming this show was a delicious dose of fun, sprinkled with some unforgettable baking moments. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The first famous faces to take up the challenge are former Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker, singer Paloma Faith, comedian Munya Chawawa and TV personality Spencer Matthews.

Alison and her co-host Noel Fielding will be trying not to distract them too much as they tackle their Signature challenge, which involves cake pops.

Then it’s time for the dreaded Technical, at they take on a twisted New York favourite.

The toughest test will probably be the showstopper, as the celebs are asked to create judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in biscuit form.

The Bake Off has a spotty track record when it comes to creating likenesses – remember the cake busts that the contestants made in 2020? (There’s a good chance that Lupita Nyong’o hasn’t forgotten the one that was supposed to be her.)