Who’s taking part in this year’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here?

Many of the pandemic restrictions have lifted since the last series of I’m a Celeb, but it seems a return to Australia still wasn’t feasible for the long-running reality show.

Luckily, Gwrych Castle in Abergele in North Wales is opening its historic doors once again to a new batch of celebrities.

As ever, rumours have been swirling about for weeks about who is likely to be taking part, but what we do know is that Ant and Dec are back on presenting duties, ready to give the class of 2021 a series of trials and challenges as the compete to succeed Giovanna Fletcher as Queen or King of the Castle.

Ant & Dec

In this first episode, the stars, which include David Ginola, Louise Minchin, Snoochie Shy, Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge, Kadeena Cox, MBE, Matty Lee, Naughty Boy, Danny Miller and Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE, are introduced to their new home, but who will settle in and who will already be considering getting out of there?

