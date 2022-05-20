Why not join The Great Garden Revolution?

The lockdown may have been a blight on our lives in some respects, but it did make us look at ourselves and our environment in a different way.

Being unable to get out and about meant that our homes and gardens became more important than ever, so many people set out to make improvements, whether they had any experience of such matters or not.

Thankfully, a number of programmes popped up offering tips and advice, and The Great Garden Revolution was one of them. Clearly it went down a treat because it’s back for a second short but sweet run of four episodes. There is, however, one major change afoot – ecological gardener Poppy Okotcha has left, to be replaced by Errol Reuben Fernandes, head of horticulture at the Horniman Museum and Gardens in south London.

Errol Fernandes, Bruce Kenneth and Joel Bird

On his appointment with the programme, he commented: “I am really looking forward to joining the team and being a part of this series. I hope to be able to engage and inspire through my own passion for plants and gardening, as well as champion ecological and sustainable gardening practices that support wildlife and are environmentally friendly.

“I want to demonstrate that we can garden with this approach and still create spaces that are immersive, stimulating and beautiful for us too.”

He’ll be joined by designer Joel Bird and craftsman Bruce Kenneth, who are returning to their presenting roles.

“I’m so pleased The Great Garden Revolution is back,” says Clemency Green, Channel 4’s senior commissioning editor. “Getting outdoors is great for our mental health and our brilliant team is making gardening more accessible, showing us how we can all get involved.”

Fintan Maguire, executive producer and director of factual at production company Rumpus Media, agrees: “The Great Garden Revolution is a show for everyone who wants to get their outdoor space ready for the summer. It’s brilliant to be able to build on the success of the first series. With a makeover at the heart of each show, and full of handy and practical tips, this series is for both the beginner and the more experienced enthusiast.”

Each week, the trio will makeover a different domestic garden somewhere in the UK, demonstrating in the process how we can all make the most of our outdoor spaces, no matter how large or small they are – and whatever skill level their custodians are at.

Simple projects such as easy planting for the warmer months can revamp places once the sun starts shining, encouraging everyone to enjoy the British summer – regardless of how short it might be. Celebrity guests also open up their own horticultural havens for everyone to see.