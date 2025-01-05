Sir Alex Ferguson played a pivotal role in turning United into one of the world’s most prestigious and richest clubs

Monday: Sir Alex (BBC One, 10.40pm)

Although some younger football fans may find it hard to believe, not too long ago, Manchester United were kings of England and Europe.

And that domination was mostly down to one man – Sir Alexander Chapman Ferguson.

When the son of a Scottish shipbuilder took over at Old Trafford in November 1986, the Red Devils were languishing down in 21st position (second from bottom) in the old First Division.

However, after a mixed start, results steadily improved, and following a few major signings, Sir Alex’s Manchester United would eventually go on to win their first English league title for 26 years in 1993 and their first European Cup since 1968 when they memorably lifted the trophy on a epic night in Barcelona in 1999.

During his 26 years with Manchester United, ‘Fergie’, who turned 83 on New Year’s Eve, won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two UEFA Champions League titles, making him the most decorated football manager in British history.

He also played a pivotal role in turning United into one of the world’s most prestigious and richest clubs.

This two-part documentary, which continues tomorrow, hears from a host of Sir Alex’s former players, colleagues and adversaries.

They include Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Gordon Strachan and Sir Kenny Dalglish, who all reveal what it was like to play for his all-conquering Manchester United and Aberdeen teams, while exploring the Scot’s origins and his legendary will to win.

The programme features a wealth of incredible behind-the-scenes footage and entertaining dressing room anecdotes, as well as fascinating insight from journalists who have followed his career every step of the way.

Plus, United legends, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Nicky Butt, Jaap Stam and Denis Irwin, provide a fascinating insight into how Ferguson’s unwavering belief in young players enabled him to create a footballing dynasty, building a team around David Beckham, Paul Scholes and their ‘Class of 92’ cohort.

As Ferguson faced intense rivalries with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, Nemanja Vidic, Michael Carrick, Rooney and Ferdinand share their accounts of the post-1999 years and explain how their manager showed his ruthless side, re-inventing himself and his team to bring through the likes of Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo as he returned to the top of English, and then European football, for a second time in 2008.

The story begins with a look at how Ferguson’s humble upbringing in the Govan district of Glasgow would shape him.

As a player, he turned out for several Scottish clubs, including Queen’s Park, St Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic, Rangers, Falkirk and Ayr United, before starting his managerial career with East Stirlingshire and St Mirren.

Ferguson then enjoyed a highly successful period as manager of Aberdeen in the 1970s and 80s, reaping the rewards of his youth policy, and winning three Scottish League titles, four Scottish Cups and both the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 1983.

He also briefly managed Scotland following the death of Jock Stein, taking the Tartan Army to the 1986 World Cup.

But it was his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams that autumn that changed everything.