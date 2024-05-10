Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olly Murs has not slowed down much since we first saw him belt his heart out on The X Factor back in 2009.

Over the last 15 years, he has released seven hit albums, toured worldwide, and appeared on what feels like every entertainment show Britain has to offer. But he may be about to embark on his busiest period yet as he will have to juggle touring alongside Take That with his latest venture – fatherhood.

“I’ve always dreamt I’d be a dad one day and having a little baby in my arms that is part of me, it’s quite a crazy thing”, the 39-year-old muses.

The singer announced the birth of his first child with wife Amelia in April, a daughter they have named Madison.

Olly Murs performing at Global's Make Some Noise Night

Ahead of her arrival, Murs tells me he is feeling “every emotion you could possibly imagine”.

“Excited, petrified, scared, happy, just can’t believe it, shocked, just like ‘Wow is this really happening’,” he rolls off.

“I think for women it’s a real emotional journey they go through, nine months of carrying this baby and the senses, the feelings – it’s a completely different experience than what I’m feeling.

“I’m feeling like ‘Right I need to get this sorted, get that sorted.”

Murs reveals he has even been exercising his handyman skills by constructing the baby’s cot.

In the midst of all the newborn excitement, the singer is also on the road supporting Take That on their This Life tour, which is moving across the UK and Ireland until the end of June before he plays several festivals in the summer, including Carfest, Silverstone Festival and Pub In The Park.

Murs admits the tour has not come quite at the right time, but he is determined to coordinate it alongside his new parenting responsibilities. “We’re going to have to make it work like every parent does up by the country when it comes to work”, he says.

“In the future, I’ve got to continue working (but) I want to be present.

“Amelia wants to come back to work at some point, too, so we’ve got to figure it out. It’s a bit of a minefield, but we’ll get there.

“The most important thing is that baby’s happy, and we get everything in place that if we are at work some days, the baby can come with me or go with Amelia.

“We’ve got our parents, we’ve got our family and friends around us. So we’ll make it work.”

It may have added a lot to his plate, but when the opportunity came knocking for him to tour with Take That, Murs says he could not turn down the offer.